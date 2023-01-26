Section III waives qualifying rules, opens basketball playoffs to all teams

Section III is waiving its qualifying standards and will have open tournaments for boys and girls basketball sectionals that begin next month.

Teams are typically required to win at least 40% of their games to qualify for sectional play. That rule is being suspended for the 2022-23 season, it was announced in a press release on Thursday.

Programs will also have the option to opt out of sectionals.

While not uncommon, open tournaments are rare for winter seasons. Section III also elected for open tournaments in 2021-22, citing the high degree of postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19. Such cancellations have been much less prevalent in 2022-23.

While the decision will not severely impact any of the Cayuga County-area teams — most have already guaranteed the minimum win total for a normal format — it could impact which schools warrant a home game.

Auburn boys basketball, for example, could be a beneficiary.

The Maroons are currently ranked seventh out of 14 teams in Class AA. With the 40% rule in place, Auburn (9-6) would likely travel for its first sectional game. Under the current standings — assuming all Class AA teams choose to partake in postseason play — the seventh seed would guarantee a home game.

Section III’s basketball seeding meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15. Preliminary rounds will take place from Feb. 16 through Feb. 18. Those games, along with quarterfinals games, will be hosted by the higher seed.

Onondaga Community College will host semifinal and championship games. Semis are scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 24, while finals games are on Sunday, March 5.