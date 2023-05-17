The fields are set for the upcoming Section IV baseball and softball playoffs.

The section determined teams’ seedings and opening matchups earlier this week, and announced the brackets on Tuesday.

All three Cayuga County baseball teams in Section IV qualified for the postseason.

In Class C, Union Springs (13-7) earned the fourth seed and a first-round bye. The Wolves will host No. 5 Tioga (11-8) on Monday, May 22. With a win, the Wolves would reach the semifinals for the second time in three years.

Moravia will begin its postseason later this week. The Blue Devils (10-7) were awarded the seventh seed, and will play No. 10 Delhi/Downsville (9-9) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Moravia has not won a sectional game since 2016.

Southern Cayuga’s second season with a varsity team was a fortuitous one. The Chiefs (8-6) are the No. 5 seed in Class D and earned a first-round bye. Southern Cayuga will travel to No. 4 Afton (9-4) on Monday.

Two local teams qualified for the postseason in softball.

Fresh off its IAC small school title, Union Springs (16-2) earned the third seed in Class C and a first-round bye. The Wolves will open sectionals on Tuesday, May 23 against sixth-ranked Sidney (12-6).

In Class D, Southern Cayuga (10-4) is back in the postseason with the second seed and a first-round bye. The Chiefs will be home against either No. 7 Windham-Ashland-Jewett (7-4) or CVS/SS (8-6) on Tuesday.