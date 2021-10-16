Section IV releases postseason brackets for soccer, field hockey

Section IV has released postseason brackets for three fall sports, and several Cayuga County teams have qualified.

Here’s who will continue their seasons this upcoming week:

BOYS SOCCER

In the Class C bracket, Southern Cayuga has earned a home game thanks to its 8-4-3 record. The Chiefs, seeded sixth, will host No. 11 Sidney (7-5-2) on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron also qualified for sectionals with its 6-8-1 record. The Wolves, No. 12 in the bracket, will travel to No. 5 Bainbridge-Guilford on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Two teams will participate in the Class C tournament.

Union Springs/Port Byron finished the season 7-7, and that slots them as the No. 8 seed. The Wolves will be home against No. 9 Unadilla Valley (8-5) on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Moravia made history this season. Thanks to an 8-8 record, the Blue Devils qualified for sectionals for the first time. Eight wins was also a program record.

As the 13th seed, Moravia’s first foray in sectional play pits them against No. 4 Newark Valley (9-4) on the road Wednesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Fresh off a division title, Moravia (10-4) has its sights set on greater things. The Blue Devils are the No. 5 seed in the Class C tournament and will travel to No. 4 Windsor (10-5) on Thursday for a 6 p.m. matchup.

