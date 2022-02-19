Sectional gut check: Weedsport boys basketball rallies to beat Westmoreland in overtime

WEEDSPORT — Down by 10 with less than five minutes to go, Weedsport's chances looked bleak.

The Warriors needed every bit of the remaining time, and then some, to mount a comeback effort.

Weedsport's hopes for a second straight Section III Class C title are still alive thanks to a 51-50 overtime win over Westmoreland Saturday in Weedsport.

Tied at halftime, Westmoreland went on an eight-point run to start the second half and held Weedsport at arm's length for most of the final 16 minutes of regulation.

Junior forward Troy Brown came up with the steal and score with 14.5 seconds remaining that tied it. Then in the four-minute overtime, a 3 by Landon Kepple and a 1-for-2 trip to the free-throw line by Brown allowed the Warriors to slip by to the next round.

"I'm just proud because win, lose or draw any coach just wants his team's best effort. When mistakes are made, you want them to play hard and stick together," Weedsport coach Jon Sgarlata said. "We did that. We didn't worry about the score, and in the final minutes of regulation we found a way to make a few plays."

The Bulldogs' size presented all sorts of problems for Weedsport the entire night. The combination of Matthew Doyle and Jonathan Dillon — a pair of 6 foot, 6 inch behemoths — made the Warriors uneasy around the rim all night long.

Each Weedsport attempt down low was seemingly contested. The Bulldogs were perfectly content sending the Warriors to the charity stripe, which was nearly the Warriors' undoing (9-for-22 from the line).

Brown in particular had a rough go when fouled. He's had more productive nights than Saturday's 11-point effort, but Sgarlata is proud of the way he persevered and made plays when the team's season hung in the balance.

"He's struggled from line most of his career ... and he goes there a lot because of how hard he plays and how physical he is," Sgarlata said. "We tell him to keep shooting, and some nights he makes them more than others. But the bottom line is we wouldn't be here without him. I'm proud of him that he goes up there and just keeps shooting, and he made the one that we needed."

Ryan Adams finished with a team-high 18 points for Weedsport, while Kepple scored 14.

Kepple's deep accuracy was the difference in overtime, despite missing his first two attempts from distance. On the third, Jack Lowery was trapped in the corner but hurled a cross-court pass over to Kepple on the wing and the senior sharp shooter knocked down his most important shot of the night.

"We want him to shoot those. We like to play inside-out and we want the ball to touch our post guys first. We like to drive and kick if we can," Sgarlata said. "But I tell all my guards they have a green light. If they have an open look and it feels good when you catch it, then you've gotta let it go. It's a shot that (Kepple) is comfortable taking and he didn't hesitate."

Weedsport moves on to play Dolgeville on Tuesday at home in the section quarterfinals. Seeded No. 4 in the tournament, the Warriors could be reaching full strength at just the right time.

Adams, a lanky wing, battled injury for most of the second half of the season but looked back to normal against Westmoreland. The Warriors also benefit from the return of guard Lucio Cole, who missed most of the regular season with injury. He provides Weedsport with another dangerous ball-handler on the perimeter.

While the added troops are appreciated, now Weedsport faces the challenge of incorporating lineups that haven't been used all year.

"I'm not sure I'm gonna pull the right strings or put the right guy in at the right time all the time," Sgarlata said. "We played a bunch of summer games together and they came up on JV together, so we know where guys kinda fit. To think it's gonna be really smooth at this point in sectionals, I don't think will happen. It'll be clunky at times, but the talent of Lucio and Ryan really warrants minutes because they can flash."

