Heat sheets are set for the upcoming NYSPHSAA indoor track and swimming championships, which are scheduled for this weekend at various locations in the state.

The Cayuga County area will have six local athletes competing at the indoor track meet, which takes place on Saturday, March 4 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.

Auburn's Dustin Swartwood is among the top seeds in a pair of events. Swartwood is ranked second for the boys weight throw (70-3) and fifth in the shot put (52-3).

Swartwood's mark in the weight throw is a Section III record, which he set at the Class AA championships in February. Syosset's Kim Parker (70-6.75) is the only athlete to post a higher mark this winter.

Swartwood also reached states in both events in 2022. He finished 13th in each.

Joing Swartwood from Auburn will be freshman Kyleen Brady and junior Chris Howard.

Howard is competing at the indoor state meet for the second time, while Brady is a first-timer.

Brady is 13th in the girls 3000m run (10:08.36), while Howard will compete with the Section III composite team in the boys distance medley.

Skaneateles will also have three athletes at the state meet. Kyla Palmer is third in the girls 600m run (1:34.39), Max Paciorek is 20th in the boys high jump (6-2), and Will Feeney is 21st in the boys shot put (46-0).

Palmer is a second-time contestant at states. She placed third in the public championships in the 300m run last year. Paciorek and Feeney are both newcomers.

SWIMMING

Skaneateles sophomore Gavin Van Kersberger will swim in two events at the state meet at Ithaca College on Friday and Saturday.

Van Kersberger will partake in the fifth out of six heats in the 100 butterfly preliminaries, with a seed time of 51.44 seconds.

He’s also in the 100 backstroke, in the third out of five preliminary races with a previous mark of 53.48 seconds.

Van Kersberger is the first boys swimmer from Skaneateles to reach states since Matthew Leverich did so in 2012. The Lakers had not submitted a boys swim team for the last several years, but had three swimmers — Van Kersberger, Liam Byrons and Jacob Gordon — that swam as independents with Weedsport this winter.