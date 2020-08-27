Seneca Nation says schools should stop using Native American mascots

People largely talk of Native American mascots honoring those particular groups. Do you have any thoughts on that point of view?

There is no honor of turning culture into sports-related slogans, characterizations, silly mascots. Even if honor is intended at one point, there seems to be a slippery slope where this no longer becomes an honor, but an insult. Actually, I have not seen many uses of sports-related teams that honor First Peoples. In my opinion, the Chicago Blackhawks come the closest to actually honoring and I'm still on the fence with that one.

How important is it for groups using Native American nicknames and mascots to understand the history and cultures those mascots are meant to represent?

It is very important. For the same reasons any reasonable person would not let their children hear or be privy to any form of racism that would affect their development and views of the world. Native children have to deal with a large amount of life matters that many other American ethnic groups do not have to concern themselves with and one of them is Native representation by the outside world. Have you ever considered what that does to one's psyche knowing how the larger society views and talks about you? It does make you feel not part of society. At least in any meaningful way.