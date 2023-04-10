MORAVIA — After three innings of inaction, Union Springs' bats woke up in a hurry.

The Wolves took a one-run lead in the fourth inning, then exploded for seven more runs in the fifth in a 10-3 win over Moravia in high school baseball on Monday.

The Wolves outhit the Blue Devils 13-2. Of Union Springs' four extra-base hits, three came in the fifth inning as Dustin Walawender, Tyler Weaver and Aaron Johnson all knocked in runs with doubles.

Johnson, the lead-off hitter, finished 4-for-5.

"(Moravia pitcher Luke Landis) threw really well and has a good fastball. He was locating and mixing, and we were a little undisciplined at the plate at times. But we finally locked in and had a couple timely hits," Wolves first-year coach Kyle Lumpkin said. "That had a trickle-down effect, and we just kept it rolling. The kids brought some energy and strung some things together."

Union Springs was in position to lead midway through, thanks to a crucial sequence in the first inning by pitcher Jack Walters.

Moravia loaded the bases in its first at-bats against Union Springs' sophomore hurdler, but Walters escaped the jam with an inning-ending strikeout against the Blue Devils' Aiden Kelly.

Walters lasted five innings, and was charged with one hit, one run and two walks.

He struck out 10 batters. Aside from the first inning, his only trouble came in the third on an RBI single from the Blue Devils' Noah Corbett that served as the game's first run and temporarily put Moravia in front.

"I think Jack's a pretty polished kid for a sophomore," Lumpkin said. "He's thrown a lot through travel baseball and whatnot, and I think it's really starting to show. He has previous experience as a freshman, and this year was another growing year for him. He battles, and once we start getting him going he mixes his pitches well and gives us our best opportunity. He threw a heck of a game."

Aside from Johnson's four-hit outing, A Smith (two runs, RBI, walk) and Ward (two RBIs) also posted two-hit games. Carter Botindari added one hit, one RBI, one walk and two runs scored.

Landis finished with two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Brayden Mason added two hits and two runs.

Monday's game was Round 1 of a two-game affair between the two ballclubs. Moravia and Union Springs will meet again on Wednesday, this time at the Wolves' home field.

It will take a similar effort, if Union Springs wants to sweep the home-and-home.

"Moravia is a solid ball club, and I know coming back on Wednesday we're gonna have to bring the same energy," Lumpkin said. "(Back-to-backs) are nice, because it gives you an idea if who you're going against and sequences. It's nice, instead of playing someone once and maybe you don't see them again until the end of the year. And if we keep playing our game, we might see them again later on in the season."