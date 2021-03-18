'She can create history': Bartolotta becomes Auburn varsity football's first female player

Amelia Bartolotta initially laughed off the idea of being a football player.
While not unfamiliar with the sport — her family has season tickets for the Buffalo Bills — Bartolotta admits she lacked expertise. When attending Bills games with her dad, she would "stand when everyone else stands and clap when everyone else claps."
Her kicking abilities, however, are far from lacking. A senior at Auburn High, Bartolotta has been a member of the varsity girls soccer team since her freshman season. In her four seasons, Bartolotta has been recognized on the SCAC all-league team and on The Citizen's Girls Soccer All-Stars team. When fall comes back around, she'll be attending Mercyhurst as a member of the women's soccer team.
It was during a preseason soccer practice at Holland Stadium last year when the idea of Bartolotta joining the football team first materialized. During that soccer practice, quarterback Troy Churney was off to the side with football teammates working on conditioning drills. He observed Bartolotta's kicks and then approached her.
"Amelia, we need a kicker," he said.
Bartolotta chuckled at the thought.
"Yeah, that's funny," she responded. "I could never do that."
Nonetheless, Bartolotta attempted some field goals and found that the kicking motion came natural to her. Churney then went a step further, broaching the idea to varsity football coach Dave Moskov. He even sent Moskov videos of Bartolotta's leg swing.
"My initial interest was that if she could come out for the team, contribute to the team and be a part of the team, then great," Moskov said. "Welcome aboard."
Under normal circumstances, Bartolotta wouldn't have the opportunity to play for both the girls soccer and football teams. Section III does not allow dual participation (competing in multiple sports during the same season) when that participation involves football.
COVID-19 rules banished football from its normal September start to March, providing Bartolotta with a unique opportunity.
She admits to being nervous at first when official team practices began earlier this month, due to her unfamiliarity with many of the players. But she credited her new teammates for welcoming her with open arms.
"I felt like I've been there ever since we were little," Bartolotta said. "They were very welcoming and included me in everything. Honestly, it feels like family."
So far, coaches have limited Bartolotta's responsibilities to specializing as the kicker on PATs. Moskov noted the learning curve for field goal kicking compared to kicking a soccer ball — the former involves much more procedure and timing, while the latter is more random.
"We didn't want to send a full 11 players coming at her the first time out," Moskov said. "It was a progression, and each day we added something new in terms of how she kicks and what she's seeing. We took her through the differences of what your steps have to be, how you have to step up for the kick, the snap, how the ball moves.
"It's an intense environment and guys are coming after the ball, but she comes right in and kicks it through the uprights. She's a very athletic young lady and cool under fire."
When asked if Bartolotta's kicking responsibilities could expand, Moskov said all parties are content with her current role but that she would never be denied an opportunity to compete for more. Kickers on PATs are protected from being tackled, but Bartolotta has been taught how to take a hit should the situation present itself.
Not that hitting is an unfamiliar concept. Those who are familiar with Bartolotta's soccer style know she embraces physical contact and that pursuits for a 50-50 ball are always a battle.
Does she want to deliver a tackle at some point?
"Yes," Bartolotta said. "During practice I want to lower a shoulder and go for it."
While not unheard of, females playing football remain a rare sight. Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made college football history in November when she became the first woman to participate in a Power Five conference game, successfully executing a kickoff. Weeks later, Fuller was the first woman in a Power Five game to make an extra point.
Similar to Bartolotta, Fuller has an extensive soccer background.
Moskov has coached the Maroons since the 1990s, and while several females have played on the program's modified teams, none have ever suited up for varsity. When Bartolotta straps on her helmet and runs onto the field Saturday for Auburn's first game at East Syracuse Minoa, she'll be making history of her own.
"I talked to Amelia and said, 'We've played football here at Auburn for 130 years and you're the first female on varsity,'" Moskov said. "I'd love it if she can score points. She can go out and literally create history by going out there to kick.
"Like everyone else, it's not a matter of who you are, what your backgrounds are or where you come from. It's about if you want to come out to play and contribute to the team. She's got a great attitude and the kids have all welcomed her and accepted her."
Bartolotta's motivations for joining the team aren't to make history, she said. Like many, COVID-19 robbed her of the normalcy and the excitement of a high schooler's senior year, and she joined the football team to try something new.
Now that the season is near, Bartolotta's goals are set: She wants to be perfect.
"I think I've made 8-of-10 kicks in practice," Bartolotta said. "My goal this season is not to miss a single extra point. That's my goal."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.