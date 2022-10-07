Signature win: Auburn football holds off Corcoran

SYRACUSE — Auburn football has its signature win of the season.

Bouncing back from two consecutive losses, the Maroons defeated Corcoran 21-20 on Friday night at the Corcoran Athletic Complex in Syracuse.

While it wasn't Auburn's first win of the season — and the team hopes, not its last — it was certainly the Maroons' best. Auburn limited its mistakes for four quarters, which was in stark contrast to the Cougars who continuously set themselves back with penalties and errors.

"We had a brutal loss last Thursday in Carthage, and a lot of teams would've tanked it from that point on," Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. "We challenged ourselves with a great week of practice and said, 'Let's go up (to Corcoran) and pull off an upset.' For them to bounce back from two rough games says a lot about these guys.

"We had a laundry list of things to address, and one of the top three things was giving up big mistakes. We won that battle tonight."

Perhaps Corcoran's most egregious mistake came within the first few minutes of the game. Auburn's defense forced the Cougars into punt formation following an unsuccessful first possession. The punt never got away, however, as the snap went over the kicker's head.

While the Cougars' specialist was able to recover, the turnover on downs set up Auburn at Corcoran's 10 yard line. The Maroons didn't waste the opportunity, scoring the game's first touchdown on Desean Strachan's 1-yard quarterback keeper.

Auburn's best sequence of the game came within a four-minute span in the third quarter. Corcoran had trimmed the Maroons' lead to 7-6 to that point, but Auburn strung together touchdowns by Strachan (42 yards) and Kemauri Perry (23 yards) to take a 21-6 lead.

Those two touchdowns were set up by a fourth-and-medium conversion in Auburn's own territory, which Strachan faked a punt and threw a first down to Isiah Council, as well as an interception by Strachan on Corcoran quarterback Justin Wright.

Closing out the game did not come easy, however. Corcoran moved dynamic tailback Asaru Pearson to under center and immediately scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to cut Auburn's lead to an uncomfortable 21-20.

Auburn's second-to-last drive was arguably its most pivotal. The Maroons' took over around their own 35 with 7:06 to go, and were able to convert multiple first downs and chew up nearly five minutes of clock.

While the Maroons were stifled on a fourth down at Corcoran's 28, the Cougars' chances rested on driving the length of the field.

They gained only 5 yards, with Elijah Scott delivering the exclamation point on fourth down with powerful hit on Corcoran's Pearson.

"They came in with that double tight end, power-I formation and we had some trouble with it," Moskov said. "We haven't practiced that at all, so we had to cobble something together on the field and thankfully we slowed them down on that last drive."

Though Auburn's doesn't affect sectional standing — all of Section III's Class A teams will play in the postseason — it was a necessary rebound for a team that resembled a sinking ship in recent weeks.

Instead, with a difficult task ahead next week with state-ranked Whitesboro coming to town, Auburn finally has a victory to hang its hat on.

"They're one of the best teams in the state, but we're gonna approach it the same way we did this week," Moskov said. "We're not worried about wins and losses right now, we're worried about getting better as a football team. We'll focus on that and see what happens."