Sindoni to remain Skaneateles football coach in fall amid legal battle with school district

All three of those games resulted in wins for Skaneateles, but Sindoni is making no guarantees of a perfect season in a difficult Class C-1 division.

"Class C is as deep as I can ever remember it being," Sindoni said. "We've got our hands full."

Skaneateles, as well as all other teams in New York state, had an opportunity to add an additional regular season game this year in place of a scrimmage. The rule to add a "Week Zero" game was actually approved in May 2020, but wasn't applied to last year due to the season's postponement to spring.

While several large schools in Section III, including Auburn, plan to take advantage of the extra game, many small schools including Skaneateles still prefer a scrimmage.

Sindoni explained his decision to pass on an additional game, pointing to his primary objective, which is to ensure his players remain healthy throughout the season.