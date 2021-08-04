Sindoni to remain Skaneateles football coach in fall amid legal battle with school district

Joe Sindoni is looking forward to, what he hopes, is a normal high school football season this fall.
Despite his ongoing legal battle with the Skaneateles Central School District over its attempt to terminate him as head coach last spring, Sindoni will return to coach the Lakers' varsity team when official practices convene later this month, under terms of an agreement the two sides made last month.
Last season was far from routine for Sindoni, the Lakers' varsity football coach since 2015. Skaneateles decided to not re-appoint Sindoni to that position in January, citing his alleged participation in a Thanksgiving day pickup football game that took place on school property with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
After Sindoni filed a lawsuit against the school district, Onondaga County Supreme Court Judge Gerald Neri granted a preliminary injunction that allowed the former to coach back on the sidelines last spring.
Through his attorney, John Cherundolo, Sindoni then filed a motion asking the school district to be held in contempt of court after not immediately recognizing Sindoni as coach, while also failing to grant access to school facilities. The district is appealing the preliminary injunction.
In July, an agreement was reached that stipulates if Sindoni dropped the contempt motion, the school district will appoint him as head coach for the fall 2021 season.
The stipulation was voted on and approved during Skaneateles' July 19 special board of education meeting, following an executive session to discuss the lawsuit.
New York state's fall programs, which includes Skaneateles' varsity football team, can begin practice Aug. 23.
Sindoni expressed excitement for the upcoming season in an interview with The Citizen on Monday, while also recognizing the potential for more COVID-related audibles that disrupted last season.
"Hopefully it's more normal, right? Some of these trends with (the Delta variant) are a little disturbing," Sindoni said. "But yeah, we're looking forward to it. Our kids have been working very hard this summer and they're motivated to have a good year."
As part of the stipulation that allows Sindoni to coach this season, the school district has agreed to appoint Mike Major as a "liaison" for the football program for 2021. Major was Skaneateles' athletic director in 2015 when Sindoni was hired as varsity football coach. Stephen Musso has held that position — retitled the director of student wellness, activities and athletics — since 2017.
The agreement also states that no member of Skaneateles' board of education, Superintendent Eric Knuth or Musso may "disparage" or take action that would "adversely affect Sindoni's personal and professional reputation."
Knuth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sindoni's legal fight with the school district is not over. Oral arguments will be heard Sept. 15 by the state Appellate Division-Fourth department in Rochester regarding the district's attempt to have the lower court's preliminary injunction overturned.
Sindoni said he also plans to file a defamation lawsuit against the school district.
He did not reveal whether he intends to coach at Skaneateles after 2021.
"We're gonna focus on what we can control, and what we can control is this season," Sindoni said. "That was my commitment three years ago to these kids, that I would try to see them through (referring to the class of 2022). That's where all of our energy and focus is at right now.
"When the season ends, we'll look at all that then."
Skaneateles' seven-game regular season begins at home Sept. 10 against Clinton. The Lakers also have home tilts against Canastota Sept. 24, Southern Hills on Oct. 1, and Solvay on Oct. 22.
Skaneateles played only three games during last spring's reduced schedule, and two were against Cazenovia. A fourth game against Solvay was canceled when a Lakers player tested positive for COVID-19, which induced a 10-day pause.
All three of those games resulted in wins for Skaneateles, but Sindoni is making no guarantees of a perfect season in a difficult Class C-1 division.
"Class C is as deep as I can ever remember it being," Sindoni said. "We've got our hands full."
Skaneateles, as well as all other teams in New York state, had an opportunity to add an additional regular season game this year in place of a scrimmage. The rule to add a "Week Zero" game was actually approved in May 2020, but wasn't applied to last year due to the season's postponement to spring.
While several large schools in Section III, including Auburn, plan to take advantage of the extra game, many small schools including Skaneateles still prefer a scrimmage.
Sindoni explained his decision to pass on an additional game, pointing to his primary objective, which is to ensure his players remain healthy throughout the season.
"When you play as many guys two ways as a lot of the Class C schools do — I think it's a different story with the AAs playing an extra game, because you've got 40, 50, 60 guys on your roster," Sindoni said. "The average C schools starts six or seven guys both ways, and the more games they play the more they get chewed up. For me, the goal of the first game is to evaluate the guys we're not sure about, and get out of it as healthy as we can for the first game of the year."
