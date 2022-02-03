Sixth enrollment classification coming to some New York state sports in 2023-24

A sixth classification could be coming to several interscholastic sports in New York state next year.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association's executive committee held its quarterly meeting on Wednesday in Saratoga Springs, and the addition of another class size was one of the approved proposals.

Beginning with the 2023-24 academic year, the sports of baseball, softball, basketball and soccer will be eligible for a sixth classification (AAA), with approval from each sports' individual committee.

The NYSPHSAA created a committee in fall 2020 after concerns were raised over the discrepancy between the largest and smallest schools for each classification. This proposal aims to close the gap and "provide more equity" among the aforementioned sports.

The NYSPHSAA will obtain enrollment numbers for the 2023-24 school year this September, and classification breakdowns will follow in the coming months.

Here are other agenda items that were discussed at Wednesday's meeting:

• There are discussions to add a regional state championship for 8-man football.

According to New York’s football committee, there are seven sections that compete in 8-man football (including Section III and Section IV, which Moravia and Weedsport are members of). Three other sections have at least one 8-man team.

While Section III and V, and Section IV and IX have held regional championships in recent years, the NYSPHSAA could establish games that include each of the participating sections.

However, there are concerns regarding the last-minute nature of some schools committing to 8-man football each year, as well as the strain on smaller rosters, and how that would impact the ability to hold an additional game.

• Section VI (Buffalo area) motioned to limit attendance at the upcoming boys basketball and wrestling state championships to less than 5,000 attendees, citing ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The basketball championships will take place at Cool Insuring Area in Glens Falls, beginning March 18. while the individual wrestling championships are slated for Feb. 25 at the MVP Arena in Albany.

That proposal was defeated by an 18-4 vote.

A similar proposal was offered by Section IV to limit attendance at the upcoming cheerleading championships at the Rochester Institute of Technology to 400 or less attendees. The proposal was also defeated.

