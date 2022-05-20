Sixth-inning grand slam downs Union Springs baseball in sectionals against Newark Valley

AURORA — There was little mystery to Newark Valley's game plan against Union Springs in the Section IV Class C first round.

Here's the fastball. Try to hit it.

Unfortunately for the Wolves, that pitch proved too powerful to overcome. Union Springs was defeated by the Cardinals 13-3 on Friday at Wells College.

While the Wolves' Austin Johnson managed a lead-off single in the first, which led to a run a few at-bats later, baserunners proved tough to come by. Union Springs was held hitless from the second to the sixth inning, as Newark Valley pitcher Mike Wandell continuously pumped the plate with his heater.

Offering little deception — Wolves coach Bob Kime said there was a tip on the rare instance that off-speed stuff was coming — the approach was simple: Attack your pitch early in the count.

"You know he's coming right at you with it, so jump on it," Kime said. "It's tough to replicate that stuff. We try hitting off the machine but the timing is off and I certainly can't throw anything like that when I pitch to them.

"If he gets you down in the count, then he's just toying with you and can go any which way. He got stronger as the game went on. He threw 125 pitches and you couldn't even tell."

Johnson's first hit afforded Union Springs an early 1-0 lead, which held until the fourth inning when the Cardinals tied it. Newark Valley managed two more runs off Wolves starter Dustin Walawender to go ahead 3-1.

The Wolves worked a pair of walks in the fifth, the latter coming with two outs on a 10-pitch at-bat from Johnson, but a strikeout stranded both runners.

In the sixth, the Cardinals separated themselves. Newark Valley loaded the bases against relief pitcher Nick Weaver and Wandell blasted a grand slam to centerfield — estimated at 380 feet — that broke the game open.

The Wolves ended a stretch of five hitless innings in the bottom of the seventh with Weaver started the frame with a base knock. That began a string of multiple hits and walks that loaded the bases and finally forced Wandell out of the game. With a reliever in, Union Springs managed a pair of runs before a strikeout ultimately ended the game and the team's season.

"We didn't give up. To keep fighting is what we are preaching, no matter what the score is," Kime said.

While the ending is disappointing for the eighth-seeded Wolves, who finish 12-7 on the season as Class C's No. 8 seed, there's reason to believe a bright future is ahead.

Union Springs graduates only two seniors: Weaver and Evan Gable, who made a diving catch in centerfield in the sixth inning that prevented multiple runs from scoring.

The rest of the squad returns next spring, and with Friday's opposition serving as inspiration, Kime hopes his team can beef up and develop more pitching.

"Nick and Evan .. you don't replace those guys," Kime said. "You hope some of these younger kids put some meat on their bones and learn to throw, because pitching is everything. We've got a lot of young kids and this game is where we want to be, and we want to be a team like (who we just played)."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

