Skaneateles advances to girls lacrosse state semifinals

The Skaneateles girls lacrosse team will soon be traveling down the lake to Cortland for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D state semifinals following a convincing victory Saturday in the regional final.

The Lakers improved their overall mark to 18-3 with a 17-7 win over Whitney Point in a game played in Ithaca.

After a fairly tight game about midway through the first half, Skaneateles opened up a 9-5 halftime lead, and then cruised in the second half with similar offensive production and a stingier defense.

Their 17-7 win was just the third loss this season for Whitney Point, which entered the state tournament seeded fourth while Skaneateles had the third seed.

The Lakers will take on either sixth-seed Eden or fifth-seed Palmyra-Macedon, which were squaring off Saturday night, in a state semifinal game scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at SUNY Cortland.

The championship game takes place at the same site at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

