 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skaneateles athletes announce future plans

Skaneateles athletes announce future plans

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
LAKERS MOVING ON

Last week, six Skaneateles High School senior student-athletes made their college decisions final in a signing ceremony. Pictured are, from left, cross country and track and field runner Caleb Bender (West Point), swimmer Grace King (St. Rose), football and lacrosse player Jack Comer (Mercyhurst), cross country and track and field runner Matt Persampieri (Buffalo), lacrosse player Maggie Newton (Mercyhurst) and golfer Tynan Jones (Binghamton). 
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News