Skaneateles athletes announce future plans

Auburn football won in triple overtime Wednesday against Fayetteville-Manlius, securing the program's first undefeated season since 1975.
The first ever Cayuga Bowl featuring 8-man football teams Moravia and Weedsport has been canceled.
Did you hear about the issue involving a city renaming something for Harriet Tubman?
Section IV's IAC conference has named its all-league teams for boys soccer, and several players from Cayuga County teams have been recognized …
PORT BYRON — During the spring 2019 season, Port Byron's softball team went 17-2 and made it to the cusp of the Section III Class C title game…
Cayuga Community College softball scored nearly 30 runs in a doubleheader against SUNY Broome Saturday at Falcon Park.
South Seneca volleyball beat Weedsport 3-1 on Wednesday. The Warriors lost by sets of 12-25, 10-25, 25-22 and 14-25.
Austin Doyle-Miller threw a complete game gem to guide Cayuga Community College to a doubleheader split on Sunday against Tompkins-Cortland Co…
Troy Churney's touchdown pass to Zach Galbally with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter propelled Auburn football to a comeback win over CBA on Saturday.
Southern Cayuga girls swimming claimed multiple titles in the Section IV Class C championships that were held last Thursday through Saturday.
