Skaneateles, Auburn girls swimming seasons delayed

A pair of local girls swimming and diving programs will have their seasons shifted as a result of league decisions.

The Salt City Athletic Conference, in which Auburn High School competes, this week decided to push that sport's season, which takes place indoors, back to March.

In response to that and other leagues making a similar decision, the conference that includes Skaneateles High School, the Onondaga High School League, announced Thursday that also will push back girls swimming and diving.

"This was not an easy decision as the members schools of the OHSL desired to compete this fall," the league's executive committee wrote in a memo to Section III leadership. "However, with the limited number of member schools that host swimming and diving it has become impractical to continue with the (fall) season."

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has issued guidelines that allowed low-risk fall sports to start their seasons on Sept. 21, and that included girls swimming and diving. Section III followed with a determination that fall seasons could proceed in September, as well.

However, the NYSPHSAA also gave sections, leagues and school districts an option to move those low-risk fall sports back to a season that would start March 1.