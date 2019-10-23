SKANEATELES — Skaneateles boys soccer didn't have an ideal ending to the regular season.
Two straight losses, a two-goal defeat from Cazenovia and a shutout loss to CBA, forced the Lakers to reset in time for sectionals.
With a dominant performance in its first postseason game, Skaneateles appears to be back on track.
The sixth seed in the tournament, the Lakers picked up a 7-0 win over No. 11 Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in the first round of the Section III, Class B playoffs, Wednesday at Skaneateles High School.
Skaneateles was led by a hat trick from sophomore Tylar Moss, while Owen Cheney, Jack Donovan, Ben Clymer and Landon Hellwig also picked up one goal each.
Understanding that sectionals present an opportunity for a new season, the Lakers flushed their last two regular season performances and took it to V-V-S in relentless fashion.
"We trust what we've been working on, even though the results didn't go our way those last two regular season games," Skaneateles coach Aaron Moss said. "We hit a bit of a reset button and it seemed to work. The boys took to it and we're marching forward one game at a time."
One of the major keys was starting fast. Tylar Moss opened the scoring only a minute into the contest, giving the Lakers a leg up right away. Even though Skaneateles scored twice more before halftime, the Lakers' coaches stressed starting the second half with a similar effort.
Following through on that instruction, Tylar Moss delivered again, completing his hat trick about a minute into the second half.
"Part of our recipe for winning a sectional championship or a state championship was to get on teams early in the postseason," Aaron Moss said. "No leads in soccer are ever safe. It's a nerve-wracking sport. If you can get out like that, it demoralizes the other team."
Three more second-half goals followed. Tylar Moss snuck through a pair of V-V-S defenders, then slipped a pass to Donovan for the senior's lone goal of the night. Clymer buried a rebound off a shot from Aidan Chabot for the sixth goal, and Hellwig capped it off with less than 10 minutes to go for the seventh.
Goalkeeper Andrew Neumann was rarely tested. His best save came early in the second half with Skaneateles protecting a 4-0 lead. One of the V-V-S attackers looped a high shot from 25 yards, as if he were using a pitching wedge, that nearly dropped in behind Neumann, but the junior keeper jumped at the moment of truth and deflected it over the crossbar to preserve the shutout.
Skaneateles (12-5) moves on to the section quarterfinals and will face second-seeded Marcellus on Friday or Saturday. The Lakers beat Marcellus, currently ranked No. 21 in the state in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association rankings, in the teams' lone meeting this year.
The Mustangs entered that game undefeated after nine contests.
"We just have to go play our game," Aaron Moss said. "We have a recipe in place. There were bits and pieces of it tonight. That game against Marcellus was a battle, a rivalry game, and we were fortunate to come out on top."