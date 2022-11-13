Skaneateles boys soccer makes New York state history, wins third straight Class B title

Skaneateles boys soccer is back on top.

The Lakers defeated Our Lady of Lourdes 1-0 Sunday morning in the NYSPHSAA Class B championship, thanks to a late goal by Jack Phillips.

It's Skaneateles' third straight Class B title and fourth overall. The Lakers also claimed the state crown in 2010, 2019 and 2021.

With the victory, Skaneateles becomes only the fourth program in New York state history to win three straight state championships. Shenendehowa won four straight Class A titles in the early 1990s, while Section XI's Southold and Section VIII's Jericho both claimed three straight (Jericho's last in that stretch was a co-championship with Section V's Pittsford Mendon).

The program underwent some upheaval following last year's state title team. Head coach Aaron Moss and assistant Jon Dower both retired last fall after Skaneateles went undefeated to win the Class B title.

The third member of that coaching staff, Pete O'Connor, was named head coach earlier this year.

Even with a new frontman, Skaneateles' winning ways continued. As the No. 5 seed in Section III's Class B tournament, the Lakers stormed through top-seeded South Jefferson in the semifinals and shut out Marcellus in the finals.

Back in the state tournament for the third consecutive season, the Lakers blended dominance with dramatics. Heshel Eidel delivered the overtime winner in the Class B regionals last weekend to send Skaneateles to the final four. A one-sided victory over Mechanicville on Saturday followed, before Sunday morning's title-clinching victory.

Skaneateles ends the season on a 10-game winning streak. Opponents managed only one goal against the Lakers during that stretch.

