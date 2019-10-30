FAYETTEVILLE — Despite protecting a one-goal lead, Skaneateles boys soccer approached the final 40 minutes as if it was the team in need of a goal.
The Lakers' relentless nature is a big reason why they're returning to the section title game for the first time since 2015.
Skaneateles scored late in the first half on a corner kick from sophomore Tylar Moss, and that was enough for a 1-0 win over Clinton in the Section III, Class B semifinals, Wednesday at Fayetteville-Manlius.
It's the second straight game the Lakers needed only one goal to advance. Skaneateles defeated Marcellus on Saturday, also by a score of 1-0, thanks to a first half goal from Owen Cheney.
Following a similar formula from that day, the Lakers took a 1-0 lead in the first half, and then protected that lead by dominating possession time. Each ball along the sideline in the second half was seemingly won by Skaneateles, and almost every scoring chance also seemed to belong to the Lakers.
Chasing the tying goal, Clinton struggled to mount any consistent offensive pressure. The Warriors' best chance came on a redirect on a corner kick that Skaneateles keeper Andrew Neumann was able to deflect off the crossbar — a play that was rendered moot due to a whistle against Clinton.
Skaneateles' aggressive play is nothing new. Coach Aaron Moss attributed that mentality to the physical shape his players are in and the formations the Lakers choose to play that make life difficult on opposing teams.
"We've had an attacking nature all year," Moss said. "Our philosophy is that we want to attack. Last game (against Marcellus) gave us a little experience in finishing off a game. The guys have bought in to the belief that we can win the whole thing and they're playing that way."
Tylar Moss' goal, the only score of the game, came with less than eight minutes remaining in the first half when the sophomore forward perfectly looped a corner kick into the top corner of the net.
Clinton had a few of its own corner attempts in the first half but couldn't replicate Skaneateles' score. On one sequence, the Warriors had three consecutive corner tries, but the first two were directed toward the near post and easily knocked away by Lakers defender Will Pinckney. On the third, Clinton elected for a short pass instead, and Pinckney broke up that play too.
You have free articles remaining.
"He's a senior captain, and Will loves his role. He does his role very well," Aaron Moss said. "He's super fast, he reads the game really well and he's one of the tallest guys, so if you try that near-post run, he's just gonna block it."
Playing for sectional titles was the norm for Skaneateles soccer in the first half of the 2010s. Under Moss and his coaching staff, the Lakers played in the Section III title game three straight years from 2013 to 2015, winning twice.
Since its last appearance in 2015, which is also the last time the Lakers won it all, Skaneateles has been ousted in the section semifinals twice and the section quarterfinals once.
Expectations for this year's team might've been low on the outside — the Lakers have only four seniors, while their leading scorers are a pair of sophomores in Tylar Moss and Cheney — the coaching staff always believed a finals appearance was possible.
Now it's not just possible, it's a reality. As far as Aaron Moss is concerned, his team has made it this far, so Skaneateles might as well go win the whole thing.
"In my heart of hearts, in the beginning of the season I thought we could make a run at this thing, but I didn't publicize that," Moss said. "I don't need the target on the back of a young team that early. With that said ... the kids themselves, they're just playing and battling with their buddies.
"Why wait until next year when we can do it now? Why give up an opportunity?"
Skaneateles (14-5) will face either Westhill or Chittenango for the Class B title, Monday Nov. 4 at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. Westhill is the defending section champion.