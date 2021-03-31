Skaneateles football pitches shutout in wonky game against Cazenovia

SKANEATELES — It was sloppy. Penalties, coaches from both sides would say, were far too frequent. Points were at a premium.
Despite all of the above, Skaneateles football is happy to be back.
The Lakers, facing the other Lakers from Cazenovia, came away with an 18-0 shutout win in their season opener Wednesday at Skaneateles High School.
The game exemplified much of what is strange about the season, which was pushed back several months due to COVID-19. Accustomed to Friday night games in the fall, this one was played on a random Wednesday in March. When coaches and players meet in the coming days to correct their mistakes, much of the work will be done via video conference instead of on the field. And there's still the presence of face coverings.
"I think by the time we get used to the weirdness, the season's gonna be over," Skaneateles coach Joe Sindoni said. "We have this roll-with-the-punches mentality. We have these rigid things we due during a normal season, these routines, and we just know they're out of the window.
"We've gotta put our OCD to the side and roll with how things go. That's this environment, and the kids and coaches have done a good job of taking what the situation deals us."
Skaneateles, for only the second time in four seasons, was held below 20 points. But the offense, which averaged 42 points per game during the fall 2019 season, didn't need to be dominant because the defense was.
The Lakers were particularly stout early in the second quarter while protecting a 6-0 lead. Cazenovia had advanced all the way to Skaneateles 1 yard line. On a fourth-and-goal from the 1, Cazenovia's offensive line was overpowered by Skaneateles' defense and A.J. Rothfeld was stopped for no gain.
Some confusion for the Skaneateles offense followed the turnover on downs and the Lakers' next play, from their own 1, nearly didn't happen. But quarterback James Musso received the snap just before the play clock expired, rolled to his right and delivered a strike to receiver Patrick Herr for a 50-yard completion.
The pair would hook up a few plays later for a 12-yard touchdown, their second score of the day, which put Skaneateles in front 12-0.
"(Cazenovia) had just started bringing pressure because it was hard to do things through the air. I told them, if we have the ball down deep in our end they're probably gonna come after us," Sindoni said of the long completion to Herr. "It was an opportunity to get some one-on-one matchups. I was worried if we ran the ball there it would be a negative play."
Skaneateles' final touchdown was a 1-yard plunge by running back Grayson Brunelle in the third quarter. Brunelle finished with 144 rushing yards on 32 carries, while also adding five receptions for 43 yards. Musso went 14-for-26 for 289 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception. Herr caught six passes for 190 yards and a pair of scores.
While the statistics look pretty, Sindoni knows his squad left plenty of plays on the table that they'll look to correct as soon as possible. The Lakers were also victimized by several penalties.
If he's grading on a curve, considering the lack of an offseason and less-than-idea weather conditions, Sindoni is satisfied with the effort.
"Very pleased with what our defense did. They played disciplined, flew around the field and made plays," Sindoni said. "The elements made it hard for either team to do much, especially passing, but offensively we've got some young guys and they're still rounding into shape. I'll take what we did today because we won the game, but I'm certainly not thrilled with it."
Having mistakes to correct beats the alternative: not playing football at all. That alternative also applies to Sindoni, who is currently fighting a lawsuit against the Skaneateles school district stemming from his temporary removal as the varsity head coach back in January.
Couple that with the tenuous status of the season and any game at risk of cancellation with a positive COVID-19 test, these unique times are met with appreciation.
"We're very appreciative to be our here doing this. I'm appreciative to be out here coaching these kids," Sindoni said. "It's what I love to do and I love being around these kids."
Skaneateles (1-0) next plays at Solvay on April 9.
