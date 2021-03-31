Skaneateles football pitches shutout in wonky game against Cazenovia

SKANEATELES — It was sloppy. Penalties, coaches from both sides would say, were far too frequent. Points were at a premium.

Despite all of the above, Skaneateles football is happy to be back.

The Lakers, facing the other Lakers from Cazenovia, came away with an 18-0 shutout win in their season opener Wednesday at Skaneateles High School.

The game exemplified much of what is strange about the season, which was pushed back several months due to COVID-19. Accustomed to Friday night games in the fall, this one was played on a random Wednesday in March. When coaches and players meet in the coming days to correct their mistakes, much of the work will be done via video conference instead of on the field. And there's still the presence of face coverings.

"I think by the time we get used to the weirdness, the season's gonna be over," Skaneateles coach Joe Sindoni said. "We have this roll-with-the-punches mentality. We have these rigid things we due during a normal season, these routines, and we just know they're out of the window.

"We've gotta put our OCD to the side and roll with how things go. That's this environment, and the kids and coaches have done a good job of taking what the situation deals us."