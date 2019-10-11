SKANEATELES — Skaneateles just couldn’t keep up with General Brown’s offensive output.
The Lakers answered the Lions by tying the score three times but weren’t able to take the lead, as the Skaneateles football team fell to General Brown 56-49 at Skaneateles High School Friday.
“Their offense is good and they’re physical, and that’s something we’ve been struggling with,” Lakers coach Joe Sindoni said. “We have a younger, smaller team. A lot of it was self-inflicted mistakes. That’s plagued us all year.”
Skaneateles’ Grayson Brunelle and Nick Wamp each rushed for a pair of touchdowns, while James Musso and Cody Nesbitt each scored one touchdown.
While the offense was able to put up almost 50 points, the defense struggled to contain the Lions.
“We didn’t execute our scheme on defense like we wanted to,” Sindoni said. “They run the veer terrific and their quarterback is mesmerizing. He holds the ball in the belly of the fullback the whole time and he lulls his defender — the guy responsible for him — asleep and then pulls it and goes.”
The Lions opened the scoring with a 23-yard run, but the Lakers’ Brunelle answered with a 15-yard touchdown rush to even the score at 7-7 before the end of the first quarter.
General Brown regained the lead on a 5-yard run, but Nesbitt returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards to knot the score at 14-14. The Lions went back ahead on back-to-back touchdowns on a 59-yard pass and a 2-yard run, but Brunelle ran for his second touchdown of the night — this time from 15 yards out — in the final minute of the second quarter, and the Lakers trailed 28-21 at halftime.
Skaneateles evened the score at 28-28 on its first drive of the second half when Musso scored from the 2 on a quarterback keeper. General Brown retook the lead on the next drive with a 29-yard run, and tacked on another touchdown on a 4-yard run for a 42-28 lead heading into the final frame.
Wamp scored on a 4th-and-1 from the 5 on the first play of the fourth to cut the Lakers’ deficit to seven. General Brown scored on the next drive, and after Skaneateles turned the ball over on downs, scored again.
Wamp returned the next kickoff 85 yards for his second touchdown of the night and Musso threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Max Wamp with 1:06 left, but the Lakers’ comeback fell short.
For Sindoni, a couple of plays, whether it was a catch in the end zone or a young player not missing an assignment, could’ve made the difference.
“It’s one of those things where in the past — with older, senior type guys — we’ve made some of those plays, but we just missed them today,” Sindoni said. “What I liked is we got down two scores — two scores with two minutes left — and we didn’t stop playing.
“We’re young and we’ve got to learn from this.”
Skaneateles (4-2) looks to get back in the win column at Jordan-Elbridge Oct. 18. The playoff picture is murky for the Lakers heading into the final week of the regular season.
“Our focus now is regrouping and playing a solid game against Jordan-Elbridge,” Sindoni said. “They’re strong where we’re weak. They’re huge and we’re not. We have to come up with some stuff to be able to play with them.”