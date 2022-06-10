Skaneateles girls lacrosse advances to Class D state championship game

Skaneateles girls lacrosse has advanced to its 10th state title game.

With one more win, the Lakers will lay claim as New York state's best for the fifth time.

Skaneateles defeated Section V's Palmyra-Macedon 15-3 on Friday at SUNY Cortland in the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals.

The Lakers endured little resistance from the Red Raiders, able to build an 11-0 lead by halftime.

Skaneateles effectively ended the game thanks to a seven-minute stretch in the first half that included six goals.

Pal-Mac didn't solve the Lakers' defense and goalie Rachelle Cain (three saves) until the 20-minute mark of the second half.

Skaneateles' offense was led by a four-goal outing by Kathryn Morrissey. Bella Brogan also posted four points (three goals, one assist), while Paige Willard scored twice. Julia O'Connor (two assists), Ava Logan (one assist), Tate Ryan (one asssit), Ella Bobbett (one assist), Lilly Marquardt (one assist) and Anasofia Cirincione rounded out the scoring.

Three of Morrissey's goals came in the first half, as she completed the hat trick with 7:53 to go on an unassisted tally.

The Lakers will now face Section I winner Bronxville, who secured a five-goal victory over Cold Spring Harbor in the semifinals. The game is schedule for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, back at SUNY Cortland.

The Broncos will be playing in their fourth straight Class D state championship game, but have lost each of the last three appearances.

Two of Bronxville's runs to the state title game included meetings with the Lakers. The last was in the state semifinals in 2019, which the Broncos won 15-11.

Two years before that, Skaneateles slipped by the Broncos in the state final with a 12-11 overtime victory.

