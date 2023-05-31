Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Skaneateles girls lacrosse’s dominance over South Jefferson continues.

In the latest meeting between two Section III titans, the Lakers beat the Spartans, 6-4, in the Class D section title game on Tuesday at Jamesville-DeWitt High School.

Skaneateles has now won four consecutive section titles.

Bella Brogan scored three goals for the Lakers, while Rachel Hackler had two tallies.

Goalie Emily Evans made nine saves.

Tied 2-2 early in the second half, Brogan and Paige Willard scored consecutive goals to put Skaneateles ahead.

While South Jefferson cut the deficit to one with under 10 minutes to go, Hackler’s second of the game with 8:52 left in regulation effectively clinched the win.

Tuesday marked the fifth time since 2017 — the fifth time in six seasons — that Skaneateles and South Jefferson played for the Class D section title.

Skaneateles is 4-1 in those games, including winners of three straight dating back to 2019. In the last three meetings, the Lakers have won by a combined four goals (6-4 in 2023, 8-7 in 2022, 11-10 in 2019).

The Lakers are now three wins away from the program’s fifth New York state title (2017, 2014, 2006, 2005). Skaneateles reached the Class D state title game last spring, but were denied by Section I’s Bronxville 15-8 in the final.

Skaneateles (16-1) plays the undetermined Section IV champion on Thursday in Owego.