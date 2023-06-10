Skaneateles girls lacrosse won with defense when necessary, and won with offense when necessary.

To beat defending Class D state champion Bronxville on Saturday, both were required.

The Lakers claimed their fifth state title in program history, beating defending Class D champion Bronxville 11-6 on Saturday at SUNY Cortland.

The game was a rematch of last year's title game, which Bronxville won. Saturday marked the third time since 2017 that the two programs faced off for the Class D state title.

"It feels amazing," the Lakers' Bella Brogan said in an interview with the NYSPHSAA. "In the beginning of the season we set our goals and one of them was to win a state championship. It's a really good feeling. I'm so proud of my team. We worked so hard for this."

Skaneateles wasted little time establishing itself as the dominant team, scoring eight times in the first half to build an 8-2 advantage midway through.

In the first 25 minutes five different Lakers scored, including two apiece from Camryn Calabro, Bella Brogan and Paige Willard.

Similar to Friday's state semifinal against Cold Spring Harbor, the Lakers first half lead was countered by a furious comeback by the opponent. Bronxville scored four unanswered to cut the Lakers' advance to 10-6 with seven minutes remaining, but key stops from goaltender Emily Evans secured the state title.

"It's amazing. I'm so proud of our team," said Willard. "We worked all year for this. Last year was in the back of our minds. We remembered the feeling."

Calabro and Brogan both tallied three goals in the win, while Willard was credited with six assists.

Evans, O’Connor, Rachel Hackler and Katie Reed were named to the all-tournament team.

With the win, Skaneateles (20-1) ties Shoreham Wading River for the third-most state titles in girls lacrosse.

Garden City owns the record with 15, while West Genesee is next with seven.