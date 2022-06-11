Skaneateles girls lacrosse falls top Bronxville in Class D state title game

In its 10th appaearance in the state championship game, Skaneateles girls lacrosse fell short of claiming its fifth title.

The Lakers were defeated by Bronxville 15-8 on Saturday at SUNY Cortland in the NYSPHSAA Class D championship.

The Broncos were playing in their fourth straight Class D state title game, but had lost each of their previous three appearances in 2019, 2018 and 2017 (no state tournament was held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19).

The first loss during this streak was delivered by Skaneateles, as the Lakers escaped the 2017 final with an overtime victory.

No such glory arrived this time around. Bronxville went ahead 6-3 at the half, then scored nine more times in the second half to close it out.

The Broncos also eliminated the Lakers from postseason play back in 2019, in the Class D semifinal.

Bronxville opened the scoring only minutes into the contest on Catherine Berkery's unassisted goal. Two more followed, but Skaneateles nabbed its first with 8:25 left in the half off a shot from Tatum Ryan.

The teams then traded goals in the final five minutes of the half, which included a score from the Lakers' Lilly Marquardt with 12 ticks to go, to ensure a three-goal difference.

Coming out of halftime, the Broncos scored six of the next seven goals to put the game away.

Rachel Hackler and Morrissey each finished with two tallies for Skaneateles. Ava Logan (assist), Ryan, Marquardt and Isabelle Brogan rounded out the scoring. Julie O'Connor and Anasofia Cirincione were each credited with assists. Rachelle Cain made three saves in the cage.

Skaneateles now falls to 4-6 in state championship games. The Lakers won the Class D title in 2017, and before that completed a Class D three-peat from 2005 to 2007. Their other finalist appearances include Class C in 2007, 2008, 2013 and 2016, and Division II in 1996.

Skaneateles finishes the season 19-4, while Bronxville ends up 21-1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0