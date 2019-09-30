ELBRIDGE — The Lakers used a balanced attack to best the Eagles.
The Skaneateles girls soccer team had six players record a goal in an 8-0 victory over Jordan-Elbridge at John Howes Stadium Monday.
"We've been playing pretty good soccer, and we're trying to get over that hump against the better teams," Lakers coach Bob Broddus said. "We've been successful moving the ball around and we're improving on the finishing part. Having multiple girls score is a step in the right direction."
Maeve McNeil and Tatum Pas'cal each tallied two goals for Skaneateles, and Grace Dower, Tess Peterson, Grace Bailey and Ava Logan each scored once.
Madison Steen made a pair of saves in net for the shutout, while Marinn McKennan finished with 14 saves for the Eagles at the other end.
Skaneateles kept the offensive pressure on early. The Lakers kept play in the Eagles end for long stretches of the first half, and finally broke through with the first goal 6:46 into the contest.
McKennan made a couple jumping saves to knock the ball over the crossbar in the first half, but Skaneateles went into the break with a 4-0 lead on goals from Peterson, McNeil and Pas'cal.
"Our defensive pressure has been outstanding this year at keeping the ball in their end," Broddus said. "The girls are working well together to make that happen and to keep the pressure off the keeper."
You have free articles remaining.
The Lakers continued to control play throughout the second half. McNeil netted her second of the night less than three minutes into the frame. Dower scored 10 minutes later, Pas'cal scored again 10 minutes after that and Logan capped the scoring with 8:50 remaining.
"It's a confidence booster," Broddus said of the win. "We had a tough game against Clinton Saturday. We played pretty well, but they beat us on transitions, so we'll work on that. We're trying to get the girls to play with a higher speed of play all the time so they can put the pressure on the better teams going forward."
At the midway point of the season, Broddus is encouraged by what he's seen from his team.
"I love the positive energy and positive attitudes we've had all season long," Broddus said. "We've been having fun all season long. We were down 7-0 Saturday with five seconds left, and I still had a forward sprinting to the ball trying to get a touch.
"It's that type of energy that will move us forward."
Both teams are home on Thursday. Jordan-Elbridge welcomes Christian Brothers Academy, while Skaneateles hosts Homer.
"We need to continue with what we started tonight," Broddus said. "Keep the pressure on the other team and keep it on their end of the field — get some some good opportunities and try to finish a couple early to try to change the complexion of the game and let our defense do its thing."