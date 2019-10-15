SKANEATELES — As the defending Class C champions, Skaneateles girls swimming is right back in the mix again this year.
Even with an underclassmen-heavy team, the Lakers showed why another banner is a possibility against a solid West Genesee team.
Skaneateles took first place in eight events to defeat the Wildcats 99-85 Tuesday at the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center.
Grace King, Lily Buchholz and Elizabeth Springer were all winners in multiple individual events. King was first in the 200 IM (2:30.76) and 100 butterfly (1:06.24), Buchholz won the 200 freestyle (2:03.52) and 100 backstroke (1:04.77), and Springer touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (25.93) and 100 freestyle (56.91).
Springer's victory in the 50 free was one of the main highlights from the meet for Lakers coach Jill King. The freshman had yet to break 26 seconds in that event so far this season.
"That was just a great swim for her," King said. "West Genny is always known as a fast sprinting team, so I knew she'd have her hands full in that particular event. For her to win it and get what she's been trying to get was just frosting on the cake.
"She also swam a great 100 free, and her best friend (Caitlin Comer) broke one minute for the first time. We just had a lot of really good things happen to the girls today."
Also picking up a win for Skaneateles was Lili Winkelman in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.65). Buchholz, Winkelman, King and Springer also combined to finish first in the 200 medley (2:00.16). Buchholz, Comer, Springer and King also had the best time in the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.17), but technically ran that event as an exhibition.
While swim teams are often more focused on individual times than the team scores, Skaneateles has still posted a strong 8-3 record with one dual meet remaining before championships start.
Even coming off a title, there was no guarantee the Lakers would be in line for another strong season this year. Skaneateles has only four seniors, but the rest of the team has delivered.
"I didn't know what to expect because we have a lot of young girls on the team and we lost a lot of key swimmers last year," King said. "What's happened is people have just stepped up. They're doing a really nice job of taking care of business, qualifying for sectionals ... they're really hard workers, and they show up and do a good job every day.
"I think this is only the second time in my career we've beaten West Genny. That's a big win for us."
Of those four seniors on the team, there's Buchholz, who holds three individual program records, as well as a relay record. Hope Azzam is a six-year member of the team. Anna Kissel is a Jamesville-DeWitt student that swims with Skaneateles and has been "a really fun member of the team." And there's Mary Vernak, who suffered a leg injury in a Jet Ski accident over the summer, but made it back this season and will be participating in sectionals.
"Hope and Lily have been with me for six years, and that's just a long time. I always give out medals at the banquet, and I say, 'You deserve a medal for being with me for six years,'" King said. "I have a lot of history with them. You watch them from that age on up and it's really special to be able to do.
"With Mary, we didn't even know if she was going to be back. She's just a ridiculously strong individual with a huge will to succeed."
Skaneateles has one more meet, next week at Mexico. Section III, Class C championships are scheduled for Nov. 8 at the Skaneateles YMCA, and the Lakers should have a chance to bring home some medals.
"You never know how everybody is going to taper and how everybody is going to do," King said. "I'm really hopefully that some of the girls, like Lily, have a great final finish to her career here. Hopefully every senior will be going to sectionals, and that's the most important thing."