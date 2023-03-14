Skaneateles goaltender Chad Lowe added another honor to his prestigious career.

Lowe was named New York state’s Division II Player of the Year on Monday, a list compiled by the Hockey Coaches Association of New York.

Teammate Henry Major was named second-team forward, while defenseman Andrew Falkenberg was included as an honorable mention at defense.

Lowe, a senior, finished 21-3-0 with a .963 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 2022-23, while leading Skaneateles to the Division II state title.

In five postseason games, Lowe allowed only three goals while posting three shutouts.

Lowe was also named to the state tournament’s all-tournament team, along with teammates Falkenberg, Alex Whitlock and Andrew Gaglione.

He was at his best against the Lakers’ top competition. Lowe blanked Section III, Division II runner-up CBA/Jamesville-DeWitt in all three matchups, including a 33-save shutout win in the section championship on Feb. 27.

In the Division II state championship against Pelham, Lowe stopped 28 of 29 shots faced to help the Lakers clinch their fifth state championship.

Lowe completes his varsity career at Skaneateles with a 48-5-0 record, .956 save percentage and 21 shutouts. His career shutout total is a New York state record.

Major, a sophomore, finished third in Section III, Division II scoring with 24 goals and 55 points. He was named the state tournament’s most valuable player after scoring seven points in two final four games.

Falkenberg, a junior, finished with one goal and 17 assists, and led the Lakers’ suffocating defense that allowed only 22 goals against all season.