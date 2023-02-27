Chad Lowe came up with 33 saves to earn the shutout as the Skaneateles ice hockey team beat CBA-J-D 4-0 to win the Section III, Division II championship on Monday night at the Onondaga County War Memorial.

The Lakers scored a single goal in the first and second periods before putting it away with a pair of goals in the third period.

Skaneateles will next play Section V champion Webster-Shroeder at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Skaneateles Community Center in the first round of the state playoffs.

Henry Major led the Lakers' offense with a pair of goals and an assist. Andrew Gaglione contributed a goal and a pair of assists and Jack Torrey added a goal. Alex Whitlock had a pair of assists and Sutton Paro had an assist.