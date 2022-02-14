Skaneateles' legal dispute with former varsity football coach continues

The Skaneateles Central School District has scored a victory in its ongoing legal battle with former varsity football coach Joe Sindoni, who has recently amended his lawsuit stemming from his temporary removal from the job.

The state Appellate Division-Fourth Department has ruled that the school district's board of education was not in violation of the open meetings law when it discussed Sindoni's future during a closed-door executive session January 2021.

After the district informed Sindoni that he would not be continuing as football coach for the team's spring 2021 season, he filed a lawsuit against the school district arguing that its board of education had improperly entered an executive session and took action to terminate his employment.

A state Supreme Court judge granted Sindoni a preliminary injunction in a February 2021 decision that allowed him to coach the Lakers' varsity football team during the spring 2021 and fall 2021 seasons. The judge ruled that the district did violate open meetings law and ordered Sindoni to be reinstated.

The school district appealed that decision, and nearly a year later, the appellate court judges ruled that Skaneateles was not in violation of open meetings law because the executive session in question was held with the district's lawyer to discuss legal matters and therefore protected by attorney-client privilege.

"There is no dispute that, during the closed session on January 5, 2021, the Board and the District superintendent met with the District's counsel seeking legal advice 'regarding the plaintiff's legal employment status, employment rights, and the process for appointing school employees,'" the Appellate Division wrote in its decision. "We conclude that the court erred in determining that the violation required annulment of the Board's action during the closed session inasmuch as the plaintiff failed to meet his 'burden to show good cause warranting judicial relief.'"

Sindoni informed the school district in November that he was stepping down as varsity coach, and requested that the school district's appeal of the preliminary injunction be tossed because of mootness. The district, though, successfully argued that the appeals court needed to rule on the question of the legality of the executive session.

The original lawsuit is now back with the lower court, which recently granted Sindoni permission to amend his complaint to include an additional claim against the district.

Sindoni's complaint now states that a letter from Superintendent Eric Knuth directed to the Skaneateles community following his dismissal was defamatory, and that Sindoni had suffered irreparable damage to his reputation.

In the letter, Knuth alluded to a personnel change stemming from "events that transpired during Thanksgiving (2020) weekend" and that the employee's participation in the event had created "substantial risk of exposure" to COVID-19.

Knuth's letter does not mention Sindoni by name. The event he refers to was a pick-up football game featuring current and former Skaneateles football players on the school district's turf field, which Sindoni said he attended to ensure all proper health protocols, including the use of facial coverings, was being followed.

Following Sindoni's resignation after the fall season ended, the school district announced in January that it had hired former Cazenovia varsity coach Jay Steinhorst as Sindoni's replacement.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.