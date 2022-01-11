Skaneateles school district tabs new varsity boys soccer, football coaches

A pair of varsity coaching vacancies in the Skaneateles school district have been filled.

Skaneateles announced on Monday that it was tabbed Pete O'Connor as the new varsity boys soccer coach, while Jay Steinhorst will take over as varsity football coach.

The pair were approved for their new positions at Skaneateles' Jan. 4 board of education meeting.

O'Connor has been a longtime assistant with the Lakers' varsity boys soccer program with Aaron Moss and Jon Dower, who both announced their retirement toward the end of the fall 2021 season. O'Connor was the junior varsity coach for three seasons.

He also teaches fourth grade within the school district.

“For over a decade, Mr. O’Connor has been a loyal, dedicated and hardworking assistant coach,” Skaneateles athletic director Stephen Musso said in his letter of recommendation to the board of education. “I am very impressed with his experience, enthusiasm, passion for teaching and learning, and knowledge of the game of soccer.

“Simply put, he has earned this opportunity to ascend to head coach.”

Steinhorst takes over for Joe Sindoni, the Lakers' varsity football coach since 2015 who announced his resignation following the recently completed fall season.

Most recently, Steinhorst was the varsity football coach at Cazenovia from 2015 to 2018. In those four seasons, Caz amassed a record of 39-5 while appearing in four Section III Class B championship games.

Cazenovia won two of those games, and also captured the Class B state championship in 2015.

“His philosophy toward extracurricular activities and student-first approach all align very well with the Skaneateles Central School District and athletic program’s mission and vision,” Musso said in a press release. “He will be a positive role model for our students and a tremendous asset as the leader of our football program.”

