Skaneateles swimmers named Academic All-Americans

SWIMMING

Skaneateles' Lily Buchholz swims in the 200 Medley Relay, Sept. 27 at the Skaneateles YMCA. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A pair of Skaneateles girls swimmers have been named NISCA Academic All-Americans. 

Seniors Lily Buchholz and Mary Vernak, both veteran members of the Lakers swim team, received the recognition. To be eligible, swimmers must be in 12th grade and maintain a grade point average of 3.75 or above. 

NISCA, which stands for National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, is a national organization that supports coaches and athletes in aquatic competition. 

Both swimmers were members of Skaneateles back-to-back Section III Class C championship teams in 2018 and 2019. 

In the fall, Vernak will attend Louisville to study psychology, while Buchholz plans to go to Le Moyne. 

