Skaneateles swimmers named Academic All-Americans

A pair of Skaneateles girls swimmers have been named NISCA Academic All-Americans.
Seniors Lily Buchholz and Mary Vernak, both veteran members of the Lakers swim team, received the recognition. To be eligible, swimmers must be in 12th grade and maintain a grade point average of 3.75 or above.
NISCA, which stands for National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, is a national organization that supports coaches and athletes in aquatic competition.
Both swimmers were members of Skaneateles back-to-back Section III Class C championship teams in 2018 and 2019.
In the fall, Vernak will attend Louisville to study psychology, while Buchholz plans to go to Le Moyne.
