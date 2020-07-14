Skaneateles swimmers named Academic All-Americans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of Skaneateles girls swimmers have been named NISCA Academic All-Americans.

Seniors Lily Buchholz and Mary Vernak, both veteran members of the Lakers swim team, received the recognition. To be eligible, swimmers must be in 12th grade and maintain a grade point average of 3.75 or above.

NISCA, which stands for National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, is a national organization that supports coaches and athletes in aquatic competition.

Both swimmers were members of Skaneateles back-to-back Section III Class C championship teams in 2018 and 2019.

In the fall, Vernak will attend Louisville to study psychology, while Buchholz plans to go to Le Moyne.

