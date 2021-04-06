Skaneateles swimmers set three program records against Syracuse

"I thought the girls wouldn't like that at all, but as I talk to my daughter Grace, she says, 'I actually really like it,'" King said. "It really depends on the kids, but I think they like being next to each other. I think they're just so happy to be back."

One downside to this season will be the absence of a true sectional championship meet, especially for Skaneateles which has claimed the Class C meet in consecutive years.

Many other sports are also absent from sectional play this year, forcing participants to play for fun and for pride. For swimmers, though, there is a loophole as Section III is holding "paper" sectionals. Top times will be recorded throughout the season, and the best swimmer and team from each event by season's end will be deemed sectional winners.

There's also the motivation to break records. In that sense, the Lakers had a banner evening.

"It's bittersweet to me, but above all else I'm happy they're in the water and I'm happy they're together," King said. "They've turned in a great performance this year. I'm excited for the future and happy to be in the moment."

