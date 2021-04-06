Skaneateles swimmers set three program records against Syracuse

SKANEATELES — While its effect on high school athletics has been largely unfortunate, COVID-19 has presented some unique opportunities for student-athletes in central New York this year.
A prime example: Skaneateles swimmer Hana Spaulding.
Spaulding, a junior, was part of three record-setting events for the Lakers during their meet against Syracuse Tuesday at the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center.
Prior to this abbreviated season, Spaulding had not competed for Skaneateles' high school swim team, instead electing to swim solely at the club level. But COVID-19 concerns pushed Section III's girls swimming season from September to March, creating an opportunity.
"She's a hard-working swimmer. She called me up and asked if I mind that she joined the team.We were more than happy to have her," Skaneateles coach Jill King said. "I wasn't how she would feel because she's never swam a high school meet. I was a new experience for her and she's done a great job adjusting.
"I hope she stays with us. It'd be great to have her for another year."
Spaulding completed the 50 freestyle in 24.06, breaking Lily Buchholz's program record of 24.87 set in 2017. Two events later Spaulding took down Leah King's school record in the 100 butterfly, finishing the event in 58.38 — defeating King's mark by over three seconds.
The final record-breaker was a team effort. The foursome of Ashley Drotar, Ellie Springer, Grace King and Spaulding nabbed a time of 1:42.58 in the 200 free relay, inching past the previous record of 1:42.85 that was set last season.
Other individual top times for the Lakers included eighth-grader Arianna Matthews in the 200 free (2:08.15) and 500 free (5:40.13), Drotar in the 200 IM (2:29.45), Springer in the 100 free (57.97) and Lili Winkelman in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.24; exhibition).
Carlee Pitman also had the top diving score at 186.65.
Grace King, Drotar, Winkelman and Spaulding won the 200 medley relay (1:57.77).
Including exhibitions, the Lakers had the top time or score in 11 of the 12 events. The final meet score, with Skaneateles passing on the final three events, was 105-70.
One notable difference in the pool this season is the arrangement of the lanes. Typically teams would alternate each lane, with the expected top swimmers for each event occupying the middle lanes. This season in Skaneateles' eight-lane pool, the visitors use lanes one through four, while the Lakers have lanes five through eight.
Swimmers typically prefer direct competition in the lane beside them for pacing or motivational purposes, and this change takes that away. Unsure about it at first, coach King said her swimmers have enjoyed the adjustment.
"I thought the girls wouldn't like that at all, but as I talk to my daughter Grace, she says, 'I actually really like it,'" King said. "It really depends on the kids, but I think they like being next to each other. I think they're just so happy to be back."
One downside to this season will be the absence of a true sectional championship meet, especially for Skaneateles which has claimed the Class C meet in consecutive years.
Many other sports are also absent from sectional play this year, forcing participants to play for fun and for pride. For swimmers, though, there is a loophole as Section III is holding "paper" sectionals. Top times will be recorded throughout the season, and the best swimmer and team from each event by season's end will be deemed sectional winners.
There's also the motivation to break records. In that sense, the Lakers had a banner evening.
"It's bittersweet to me, but above all else I'm happy they're in the water and I'm happy they're together," King said. "They've turned in a great performance this year. I'm excited for the future and happy to be in the moment."
