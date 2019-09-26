SKANEATELES — Skaneateles volleyball has had some epic matches with Solvay over the years.
In the latest meeting, the Lakers ensured there'd be no such drama.
Skaneateles swept the Bearcats 3-0 Wednesday at Skaneateles High School, winning the three games by scores of 25-14, 25-21, and 25-20.
The second set was the most difficult for the Lakers, who trailed early before battling back to tie it at 12-12. Skaneateles and Solvay then traded leads, with the Bearcats eventually going ahead 18-16.
Skaneateles scored the next four points to take the lead and later the set thanks to a rotation violation by Solvay to end it.
Similar to the first, the Lakers went up big in the third game and held on late to complete the sweep.
"It was a tight game, really back and forth," Skaneateles coach Dan Mulroy said of the second set. "We've been there at times this year, even going back to the summer when we played in a league in Tully. They know they can come back from pretty much anything."
Skaneateles leaned on senior Maeve Canty throughout, and the Lakers' big hitter finished with 16 kills, three aces and 13 digs. Stepping in for Jessica Patalino, who was Skaneateles' main force around the net last season, Canty has been up to the task. The tandem of Canty and setter Lily Delasin has given Skaneateles the production it needs.
"(Canty) quietly had a really good year last year. Statistically she was right there with Jess," Mulroy said. "The two of them have been playing JV or varsity together since eighth grade and they know this is their year, and they're not letting anything get in the way of that.
"Maeve has been so consistent with her hits, and Lily I truly believe is the best setter in the league."
Delasin finished with a team-high 18 assists, while Alex Csemez had three aces and eight digs.
Mulroy joked that he was fully expecting another five-set thriller against Solvay, because that's been the expectation every time the Lakers and Bearcats have met in recent years. The two teams have faced off in sectionals three times since 2015, and each of those matches lasted five games. Prior to this last match, six of the last seven meetings between Skaneateles and Solvay had required five sets. The two teams did not meet in 2018.
Thanks to excellent defense by the Lakers and some mistakes from Solvay, this time it was over in three.
"Overall, our strength has been our defense and not letting the ball hit the ground," Mulroy said. "We have been making our fair share of mistakes along the way as far as hitting it out or hitting it into the net ... but our goal tonight was to limit those mistakes. Solvay is a scrappy team and they're going to keep putting the pressure on us to make a play. I said, 'Let's put the ball on the court and let them ultimately make the mistakes.'"
Skaneateles, the defending Class C champion, is off to another strong start this season with a 9-1 record, the only loss coming to Westhill on Sept. 6. Along with Cazenovia, Skaneateles figures to contend for another sectional title.
"I do believe we have another contending team," Mulroy said. "I think we'll likely see Caz at the end now that they're a Class C, and that's going to present us with another tight match-up. It's something we're excited about and we look forward to."