AURORA — Hailee Smith fell two batters short of a no-hitter, but still helped Union Springs softball make history.

The Wolves, for the second consecutive year, are the IAC small school champions. Union Springs defeated Tioga 2-0 on Thursday at Wells College for the league title.

Union Springs was also the reigning champ, marking the first time since the mid-70s that the program has claimed consecutive league titles — the Wolves claimed three straight from 1974 through 1976.

The win almost took on added meaning as Smith, the senior right-hander, baffled Tioga's batters for six innings. Entering the seventh and final inning, Smith had allowed only three batters to reach: One via catcher's interference, another on a walk, and lastly on an infield error.

Smith negated the first batter, Tioga's McKenzie Williams, on a popout to shortstop Ella Johnson.

However, her no-hit bid was broken up by consecutive singles from Felicia Lantz and Emily Bibwell. Not only was her pursuit of individual excellence over, but Union Springs' slim lead was in jeopardy.

With the potential game-winning run at home plate, Smith reverted to form by striking out the final two batters to clinch the win.

She finished with 12 strikeouts.

"It's not the first time she's done this. I think the Port Byron loss (3-2 on April 22 in the county tournament) kinda irked her. She wanted to show her senior leadership today and there was no way she was letting it get away," Wolves coach Jim Bona said. "She was ready to play and ready for the challenge, and had great control of her pitches."

Smith's run support came with RBIs from Danielle Waldron in the third, followed by her own RBI single in the fifth.

The game, a pitchers duel, was uncommon for a Wolves group that's led the IAC in runs scored this year. Tested in a tight game, Union Springs didn't falter.

"We needed tests this year, and we didn't get many of them. But I said toward the end of the year, we're gonna get some challenges," Bona said. "I knew today was gonna be a tough game, because Tioga always is. That gives us a lot of momentum and a lot of confidence for whoever we face in sectionals."

While pleased with their IAC title, the Wolves aren't content. The team has been eliminated in its first playoff game each of the last two years, by this same Tioga group.

This senior-heavy squad is hoping to avoid the same fate. While sectional seedings and matchups won't be finalized until Monday — with games starting a few days after that — Union Springs has several days to regroup.

Thursday's win, Bona said, might secure a fourth-place seed and a first-round bye. That'll be welcome news for the group hoping to end their careers on a high note.

"This is gonna be an irreplaceable group. Many of them have been with me for five years, some for four years," Bona said. "We're never gonna put this group together again for a long time. We're gonna see how far we can get. Everything is on the line. They want to go as far as possible, and this is the year to do it."