Nikki Namisniak recalls the fear she felt as an eighth-grader on Port Byron's softball team.

This spring, Namisniak's play was fear-inducing. The Panthers' senior was one of Section III's top hitters, leading Port Byron to the program's first section championship game appearance.

Planted firmly in the No. 3 hole of Port Byron's lineup, Namisniak finished tied for the most hits in the section (56, along with teammate Sadie White) while posting the most RBIs (75) by near triple digits (Camden's Camryn Shenk was second with 47).

Namisniak was also Port Byron's primary pitcher, striking out 119 batters across 109 innings pitched, with a 3.30 ERA.

While her skill suggests otherwise, Namisniak admits softball was not her sole focus growing up. Her first attraction was soccer, but later picked up a bat and glove, and enjoyed softball's team-oriented atmosphere.

"(Softball) was more fun, and I felt I was a little better at it than soccer," Namisniak said. "I loved the tournaments all summer, and it just felt like more of a family sport. My parents were very supportive. My dad (Tom) is in love with baseball and softball, and my brother (Ryan) comes to every game. It's something we all enjoyed."

Namisniak made her varsity debut in 2019 as an eighth-grader, and still recalls her first genuine test.

It came in an early-season meeting with rival Weedsport, as the Panthers trailed by multiple runs midway through. Then-coach Matt Tehonica turned to Namisniak, who pitched the final three innings, struck out four batters and allowed one hit.

Her efforts allowed the Panthers to rally in the seventh inning, winning 11-8 on a late home run.

"I was like, oh my God, because they're our rival. I was so nervous," Namisniak said. "I was shaking and I wasn't fully warmed up, but I just went in and said, 'I'm gonna do this.' I had a good defense behind me and we have pretty good batters."

Namisniak's first varsity season ultimately ended on the doorstep of the section final, as Port Byron bowed out to Oriskany. Her freshman year never happened, as the spring season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Returning to the field for her sophomore campaign, Namisniak established herself as one of Port Byron's most effective hitters, a theme that continued the next three years.

Her varsity career wasn't without its personal hiccups, however.

Namisniak is double-jointed, meaning she's more susceptible to dislocations. During her eighth-grade basketball season, Namisniak dislocated her left knee. She then did the same to her right knee, along with a sprained MCL, during her freshman soccer season.

The recovery, depending on which instance, spanned from one to three months. While forced to wear knee braces until her senior year, Namisniak constantly worked to build strength and avoid further injury.

Ensuring availability for softball was always her primary goal.

"I wasn't 100%. I remember going on a vacation once before softball season and walking on the beach, and when we got back to the hotel my knee was swollen. I was freaking out," Namisniak said. "Little stuff like that aggravated my knee. To this day they still bother me at some points, but I ice them and do things to strengthen them."

in 2023, boosted by their prolific offense — Port Byron led the OHSL in runs scored — the Panthers finished the regular season 14-3, tied for the most victories in Section III's Class C division.

Despite that, Port Byron dropped to the No. 8 seed for sectionals.

The Panthers cruised past Herkimer, 15-0, in the preliminary round to set up a meeting with top-seeded Jordan-Elbridge in the quarterfinals.

In that game, it was Port Byron that had the look of a section favorite. The Panthers stormed out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings, eventually winning 7-2.

Namisniak registered only two official at-bats, as the Eagles intentionally walked her twice — the ultimate sign of respect from an opposing team.

Despite that, Namisniak still contributed an RBI triple and multiple runs.

"In the back of my head it was like, this is annoying. But I'm on base and whoever is behind me is going to hit me around," Namisniak said. "It's annoying, but at the same time, it's a compliment."

Despite the win over the Eagles and ensuing victory over Onondaga-LaFayette, the Panthers were unable to capture their first section title, losing a nail-biter to Cooperstown in the championship game.

While the season, and her varsity career, ended on a sour note, Namisniak is still proud of her team's accomplishments.

"We're very happy with how far we got," Namisniak said. "Coming in as the eighth seed we were down a little bit, but we fought. We won the Cayuga County tournament for the third year in a row and made a lot of memories."

While Namisniak's interscholastic career is over, she plans to play at least two more seasons of softball as a member of Monroe Community College in Rochester, where she'll study radiologic technology in hopes of becoming an X-ray technician.

Reflecting on her time at Port Byron, Namisniak is appreciative of the success and support.

"I was once the little kid on the JV team, looking up to the varsity players and saying, 'That's gonna be me in a few years. I was excited and couldn't wait to wear that jersey and play at our beautiful field," Namisniak said. "It means a lot that everyone there was very supportive and cares and came out to our games."