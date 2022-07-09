Softball All-Stars: Sydney Marinelli does it all for Auburn

"The only thing Sydney can do is bunt."

That's how Abby Marinelli described younger sister Sydney when the latter made her debut on the Auburn varsity softball team years ago.

Much changed in the seasons since. Given the opportunity to be an every-day player her junior and senior years, Sydney Marinelli showed she was far more than a one-trick pony.

Marinelli was the engine to Auburn's success in 2022, keying the team defense as a catcher while serving as the spark plug to the offense at the lead-off position.

"It was exciting getting to watch Syd really grow," Maroons coach Kelley Horbal said. "Over the past two years it was exciting to watch her bat really come alive. Missing a whole season (due to COVID canceling her sophomore year) and still ending up where she was, was pretty amazing."

Marinelli has the distinction of being a starter on two of Auburn's most successful teams, one section title winner and another runner-up.

She predominantly played centerfield as a junior in 2021, then took over as the starting catcher — her favorite position — this spring.

Catching, Marinelli said, includes a degree of responsibility she appreciates. She enjoys scaring would-be base-stealers with her arm strength, and preventing runs as the last line of defense at home plate.

"I like having one of the more important roles in the game," Marinelli said. "I tried pitcher at first (as a youth) but I just didn't like it. My dad bought me my first set of gear and I started catching for my 12-U team. That's how it started."

While Marinelli was proud to be a member of Auburn's first section title team in 2021, she admits it was a personal struggle at times. The team's best player, Doray DiLallo, was also a catcher and that forced Marinelli to play out of position in the outfield.

"It was so tough," Horbal said. "She had all the capabilities of being a very good starting catcher last year. I commend Sydney so much for her patience. That's hard when it's the one thing you've been working on for so long, and you're waiting and waiting and waiting.

"She was extremely effective in the outfield, and frankly it was extremely nerve-wracking losing her out there this season. She has a great arm and a niche for the game."

Marinelli was behind the plate full-time this spring, and according to Horbal "showed just how talented she really is."

As the team's lead-off hitter, Marinelli led the Maroons in runs (33), hits (43), triples (9) and stolen bases (13) while batting over .500 for the season.

Though her play suggested otherwise, Marinelli's role atop Auburn's lineup inspired nervousness — nervousness that, more often than not, she overcame.

"It's all about the confidence you need to have up there, and thinking, 'See ball, hit ball,'" Marinelli said. "If I know I can't hit the pitcher, I can bunt and get on base. I have a job to do and if I have teammates on base, I have to get them in or move them around."

Behind the plate, Marinelli caught three no-hitters and, along with pitcher Madison Lowe, led a defense that averaged only three runs against per game and posted nine shutouts in 23 games.

Though Marinelli plans to continue playing sports in college, she's unsure if that competition will include softball. She will attend St. John Fisher in the fall and play women's soccer for the Cardinals.

Her participation in softball will depend on the business of her schedule — Marinelli was accepted to St. John Fisher as part of the college's nursing program.

If the softball chapter is closed, Marinelli said she'll miss the connection with her teammates the most.

For Horbal, her memories of coaching Marinelli are fond. The two had a routine prior to games which Marinelli asked Horbal to protect her Gucci necklace — such a staple that the jewelry was included in Marinelli's caricature, a gift provided to all the seniors. She also recalls Marinelli's refusal to purchase new batting gloves despite their deterioration, a proper symbol of Marinelli's grittiness and toughness.

Most of all, though, Horbal said she'll miss Marinelli's passion for the game.

"Her fire to win is extremely admirable. She knows what she wants and gets after it, and also encourages her teammates to do so. I'm not going to forget the amount of spunk or drive she had every single game."