Southern Cayuga boys soccer beats Fabius-Pompey, reaches state semis for first time

FAYETTEVILLE — Southern Cayuga boys soccer relied on penalty kicks to win its first section title in nearly two decades last weekend.

Another successful attempt a week later has the Chiefs deeper in the postseason than they've ever been before.

Freshman Bryce David converted a penalty kick at the 13-minute mark of the first half, as Section IV champion Southern Cayuga was able to hang on and beat Section III's Fabius-Pompey 1-0 on Saturday in the NYSPHSAA Class D quarterfinals.

The Chiefs' win ensures they'll play in the New York state final four for the first time in program history.

"It feels fantastic because this is the farthest this team has ever gotten," Southern Cayuga coach Colton Gregg said. "This is huge for these guys, this is huge for the community and this is huge for the school. They just made school history."

Southern Cayuga was awarded a PK when one of Fabius-Pompey's defenders was called for a handball inside the box. David, despite his youth, was picked to take the kick.

He didn't miss.

"This year we've had confidence in Bryce David," Gregg said. "He's been clutch for us all year and always comes through. We lean on him a lot and he's been locked in."

PKs have proven the difference between Southern Cayuga and each of its last two opponents. In last weekend's Section IV championship, the Chiefs and opponent South Kortright went eight rounds of PKs — after two scoreless 15-minute overtimes — to decide who'd advance to the state tournament.

Offense was difficult to come by for each team, as wind gusts for the entire 80 minutes titled the field toward one end.

Southern Cayuga had the wind at its back in the first half, then had to hold on in the second as Fabius-Pompey pushed for the equalizer.

Despite several attempts at corner kicks and a handful of other chances, Fabius-Pompey was unable to put a shot past Southern Cayuga goalkeeper Brandon Vanacore.

Gregg acknowledged that such conditions alter how a team is able to play, and that it was imperative his team took advantage when Mother Nature favored his club.

"It was unbelievable. We had to completely change our style of game," Gregg said. "You have to try and keep the ball on the ground, but 15 to 20 mph winds makes it tough. That's the hope when you see these conditions at the beginning of the game, is that you can put one in in the first half."

Southern Cayuga has a week off before meeting its next test, Section VII winner Chazy, in the New York state semifinals next Saturday in Middletown.

A potential state championship game would follow on Sunday morning.

For the next several days, the Chiefs will try to study their next out-of-section opponent and put their best put forward toward reaching more uncharted waters.

"Our goal is to keep their minds on the here and now," Gregg said. "We'll take it one game at a time and strategize as much as we can no matter who we're playing."