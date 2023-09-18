POPLAR RIDGE — Fresh off a historic season for the program, Southern Cayuga boys soccer isn't resting on its laurels.

Last fall, the Chiefs won the Section IV, Class D championship and reached the New York state semifinals for the first time ever.

While its season ended short of a championship appearance, focus quickly shifted to 2023.

"They had the mentality that, when we left Middletown (site of the state tournament) that we'd be going back. They've set that tone throughout the winter and summer. They're motivated around that and that's why our intensity is so high," Chiefs coach Colton Gregg said.

So far, so good. Southern Cayuga is now 8-0, thanks to a 3-2 overtime victory against Marathon on Monday at Southern Cayuga High School.

The visiting Olympians provided a rare test for the Chiefs, who entered Monday's game with a stunning score differential through seven games: 41 goals for, only one against.

Two goals late in the first half, only 69 seconds apart, appeared to have Southern Cayuga on its way to another decisive win.

The first was a strike by junior Isaac Brozon, who won a battle for a loose ball in the goal box and beat Marathon keeper Daniel Merihew. The next came with a stroke of luck, as a corner kick from Parker Cullen bounced off the body of freshman Dani Vasquez and snuck inside the near post.

Marathon cut the Chiefs' lead in half at the 20-minute mark of the second half, then tied the score with five minutes remaining on a free kick that followed a Southern Cayuga yellow card.

Faced with overtime, the Chiefs rose to the challenge.

On the winner, Nick Pickney sent a floating pass toward the goal mouth where Cullen directed a header at the net. While Marathon's goalie made the initial save, Cullen corralled the rebound and converted the game-winning goal.

"Defense was gonna win this game. They had to head everything, had to control everything, and that's what created the counter attack," Gregg said. "That's what allowed us to put the ball in the back of the net, along with the ferociousness we've had all year."

While Southern Cayuga's hot start has been mostly smooth sailing, there was a moment of adversity against the Olympians. Goalie Manne Vasquez — who entered the game with six consecutive shutouts — had to temporarily leave the game after he was clipped in the leg by a Marathon attacker.

The Chiefs turned to Brozon, one of their most reliable scorers, to drop back to keeper. While Vasquez's absence lasted only two minutes, Brozon faced a corner kick and top notch scoring opportunity but turned aside both.

"Isaac came in brand new this year, and as an all-around athlete has fallen in very naturally," Gregg said. "As a high-quality baseball player he's got the hand-eye coordination to play in the net, and basketball-wise translates up front because he's agile and physical and fast. He's been able to find his niche in both elements and is doing a fantastic job."

Southern Cayuga has six regular season matches remaining — including another date with Marathon on Sept. 28. The Chiefs hope their best soccer remains ahead of them, as they pursue a deeper run through the section and state playoffs.

In the mean time, players and coaches alike are focused on the everyday improvement.

"They had expectations coming into the season of being in shape, and I'd say out of the 24 kids almost every one runs two miles in under 13 minutes. It's unbelievable how serious they took this," Gregg said. "They set their own goals for goals for, goals against, their record at the end of the season. Otherwise we don't look too far ahead."

Gallery: Southern Cayuga boys soccer stays perfect with win over Marathon in OT