UNION SPRINGS — Under a new head coach, Southern Cayuga boys soccer is rolling along like nothing's changed.
The Chiefs knocked off rival Union Springs/Port Byron 4-1 Saturday at Union Springs High School, scoring two goals apiece in each half.
"I think we started out with some composure, but lost it here and there. We've been trying to get our short game back after a tough loss against Marathon," Chiefs coach Colton Gregg said. "The boys are starting to get their composure back and get that solid game back."
Jacob Schmitt, Tyler Ridley (assist), Juan Par Soch and Ardany Lopez were the scorers for the Chiefs. Schmitt opened the scoring about four minutes into the contest with a high shot from 25 yards that beat Wolves keeper Nick Weaver.
Ridley added to that lead with less than four minutes to go in the first half, converting a penalty kick.
Despite increased pressure from US/PB, Southern Cayuga scored another when Ridley fired in a corner kick that was banged home on a header by Par Soch.
The Wolves ruined the shutout bid with 14 minutes remaining. Kobe Haight sent a direct kick from midfield right down the center, landing between Michael Cabal and Luke Nickerson. Those two did a give-and-go play, resulting in a goal by Cabal.
Southern Cayuga countered with its fourth, and final, goal of the game when Gabriel Lonsky centered a pass to Lopez for a tally from 10 yards.
Ridley, a former IAC first-team selection, figures to be a crucial cog once again for the Chiefs. He was a thorn in the side of the Wolves Saturday.
"We're looking for continued leadership, just keeping the guys focused from game to game," Gregg said. "As a captain on the field, he's trying to make sure we keep that consistency. We have a lot of goals this year and he's been the one keeping that in focus."
Gregg takes over from Joe Landry, who has coached the Chiefs for the last three seasons. Prior to that, Gregg's father Dave was Southern Cayuga's head coach. Though not new to coaching thanks to prior high school experience in North Carolina, Gregg still had his dad on the sideline offering advice when needed.
"He was my coach ever since I was about 6 years old," Gregg said. "I trust his judgement on a lot of things, I trust his assessment, and he's got a good pulse for the game. He's taught me everything I know about the game, so it's been a good support system and good mentorship."
Both teams return to action Thursday, as Southern Cayuga travels to Lansing while US/PB hosts Groton. The rivals meet against next Saturday, Sept. 28, at Southern Cayuga.
CHAMPS REUNITE: At halftime of the game, Union Springs/Port Byron honored its 2014 Section IV, Class B championship team. Attending members of that team were introduced individually onto the field, along with head coach Jim Hodges, donning their purple jerseys they wore five years ago.
The Wolves, who were the No. 4 seed entering that postseason, knocked off No. 2 Oneonta 2-1 in the title game for their first championship in 31 years. Dan Marquart and Noah Morhiser were the scorers in that win.
While the season ended in the team's next game, a 3-0 loss in the state quarterfinal to Section III champion Skaneateles, it helped bring together a community and a program that dealt with a major hardship. A member of that Wolves varsity team, Richie Salato, and another Union Springs student, Matt Saphara, were involved in a motorcycle accident that September. Saphara died from his injuries, while Salato was seriously injured.
When the Wolves captured the title, Salato was present to accept his section medal with his teammates.