POPLAR RIDGE — It was a back-and-forth game, but the Chiefs came up short.
The Southern Cayuga boys soccer team rallied to regain the lead in the second half, but Whitney Point tied the score with less than four minutes left and netted the game-winner on a free kick in the final minute for a 6-5 victory at Southern Cayuga High School Tuesday.
After the loss, first-year head coach Colton Gregg had a long meeting with the Chiefs.
"We talked about how we need to prepare mentally for games like this and we have to keep that mentality all the way through," Gregg said. "We have to keep our fight all the way through. ... We did have some fight coming back a couple times on two goals. It was a good game."
Zaki Javed led the way offensively for Southern Cayuga with a pair of goals and assists. Tyler Ridley and Juan Par Soch each added a goal and an assist, Ardany Lopez scored once and Brandon Vanacore finished with six saves in the loss.
"Zaki came back last game really well against Union Springs. He had an assist in that game and he's starting to come alive up front," Gregg said. "He's done all I've asked of him all year. He raised his intensity and played physical tonight and he contributed on almost every play tonight. Good job on his part."
Southern Cayuga was quick to strike. Ridley stole the ball from an Eagles defender, drove straight to the net and put the Chiefs up 1-0 just 41 seconds into the contest.
Whitney Point evened the score at the midway point of the first half, but Javed and Par Soch each scored in the final 19 minutes to give Southern Cayuga a 3-1 lead at halftime.
The Eagles chipped away after the break. Whitney Point cut its deficit to one five minutes into the second, tied the score less than two minutes later on a penalty kick and netted the go-ahead goal with 16:41 remaining in regulation.
Undeterred, the Chiefs answered quickly. A long strike by Lopez evened the score at four apiece and Javed's second goal of the game put Southern Cayuga up with less than six minutes to play.
"Our forwards started to feel the urgency and guys had that intensity," Gregg said. "That's one of the big things this year, is getting that one-third to be more efficient. They felt it once we fell behind, and they pushed and it all came together. We just fell short."
Whitney Point scored the equalizer with 3:23, and was awarded a free kick as the final minute approached. The Eagles scored with 58 seconds left and held on despite Southern Cayuga's surge to the final horn.
The Chiefs (6-4) look to put the tough loss behind them when they hit the road to take on Dryden on Thursday.
"It's one of our big games this year, so we'll definitely be up for it," Gregg said. "It's one of the ones we need. ... We wanted to finish the last five (games) strong, but now we've got a couple left. We're looking to keep that mentality going into sectional play."