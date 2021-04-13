Southern Cayuga boys soccer's loss to Marathon sets up grudge match

POPLAR RIDGE — About three weeks ago, one goal was the difference between Southern Cayuga boys soccer and defending Class D state champion Marathon.
That time, it was the Chiefs that came out on top, defying the Olympians in overtime.
When the two teams met again on Tuesday at Southern Cayuga High School, it was Marathon that countered with a one-goal win of its own. The Olympians, unable to break through in the first half despite several scoring chances, scored early in the second to defeat Southern Cayuga 1-0.
"We play a very similar style of game and have a very similar age group, and based on how we competed last time I knew this was gonna be a battle," Chiefs coach Colton Gregg said. "I knew they were gonna come out and want this game as much as we did, because it had a lot weighing on it."
While Section IV is not holding a postseason tournament for its fall II sports, there are plans for IAC championships. A win for Southern Cayuga would've punched a ticket to Saturday's game. Instead, a tiebreaker game against Marathon to decide to moves on will likely take place on Thursday.
The next 24 to 48 hours could go a long way in determining that matchup. Southern Cayuga lost midfielder Ardany Lopez early in the first half on Tuesday to an injury which he did not return, while Sam Perez also got dinged against the Olympians and had to battle at less than 100%.
"That's two seniors," Gregg said. "What this game did is reflect a lot of what these guys are capable of next fall."
After a scoreless first half that saw both teams rattle shots off the opposing crossbars, Marathon's Kaiden Cornell recorded the game's first goal seven minutes into the second half when he sped past Southern Cayuga's defense on the left side and snuck a low shot past diving goalkeeper Brandon Vanacore.
Southern Cayuga did have its chances to even the score, two of the best coming from Perez.
The first came on a corner kick, centered by Edwin Valdez. Valdez's low kick was redirected on a header by Perez that seemed destined for the back of the net. But Marathon goalkeeper Trent Ensign read the play perfectly and intercepted the ball before it reached the goal.
Perez had an even better chance later in the half when he was picked to attempt a penalty kick following a foul on Gabe Lonsky in the box.
In the one-on-one against Ensign, Perez drilled a shot toward the left of the goal, but Ensign dove and knocked it away. Southern Cayuga briefly corralled the rebound, but could not muster another scoring chance.
Gregg isn't worried that Perez's snake-bitten game will carry into the next contest, complimenting his confident demeanor.
"He shows it with his attitude. He tells the guys, 'Pick your heads up because I'm picking mine up,'" Gregg said. "He's a confident player and if there's a PK on Thursday, I know he'll be ready to take it all the same. It was a great save, there's nothing you can do about it."
Now attention turns to Thursday's grudge match. Noting the aforementioned injuries, Gregg said he'll be careful with how he approaches the team's next practice.
He also referred to a sports trope as old as time: the third game against a single opponent, due to familiarity, is often the most difficult.
"When you see each other twice, you know the ins and outs," Gregg said. "At this point, you've got to stay with the fundamentals. We have a lot of tenacity right now. We're doing all the basis things I've asked them to do, whether it be playing a one-two touch, win the air game ... they're doing everything I've asked.
"Somebody's gotta put the ball in the net this week. We've gotta see if we can get somebody up there to finish."
