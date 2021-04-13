Southern Cayuga boys soccer's loss to Marathon sets up grudge match

POPLAR RIDGE — About three weeks ago, one goal was the difference between Southern Cayuga boys soccer and defending Class D state champion Marathon.

That time, it was the Chiefs that came out on top, defying the Olympians in overtime.

When the two teams met again on Tuesday at Southern Cayuga High School, it was Marathon that countered with a one-goal win of its own. The Olympians, unable to break through in the first half despite several scoring chances, scored early in the second to defeat Southern Cayuga 1-0.

"We play a very similar style of game and have a very similar age group, and based on how we competed last time I knew this was gonna be a battle," Chiefs coach Colton Gregg said. "I knew they were gonna come out and want this game as much as we did, because it had a lot weighing on it."

While Section IV is not holding a postseason tournament for its fall II sports, there are plans for IAC championships. A win for Southern Cayuga would've punched a ticket to Saturday's game. Instead, a tiebreaker game against Marathon to decide to moves on will likely take place on Thursday.