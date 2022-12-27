Southern Cayuga girls hold off Weedsport, advance to county tournament championship

AUBURN — With its lead teetering, Southern Cayuga girls basketball made the plays at the end to close it out.

The Chiefs held off Weedsport, 48-40, in the first round of the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament Tuesday at Cayuga Community College.

Charli Bennett finished with a game-high 35 points to propel Southern Cayuga. No other player reached double figures.

Kayla Flask was the leading scorer for Weedsport with 17.

The Chiefs were ahead by four at halftime, then received a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half from Bennett. She added two more and-ones in that quarter to keep Southern Cayuga on schedule.

Southern Cayuga's lead was never comfortable, however. At the third-quarter buzzer, Flask knocked down a 3 to bring Weedsport within one.

As the Chiefs tried to close it out in the final minutes, several others contributed to the scoring effort. Ellie Brozon knocked down a pair of jumpers, the first that put Southern Cayuga up for good. Bennett followed with a steal-and-score. Then, to end it, Circe Perez hit both of her free throws to cap off the win.

Southern Cayuga, which entered the week ranked 18th in New York state in Class D, will play for the county championship on Wednesday against either Port Byron or Union Springs. That game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Cayuga Community College.

The Chiefs have not won the girls tournament since 2013. With another win, Southern Cayuga can clinch its eighth holiday tournament in the 22 years since the tournament's inception in 1999. Only Weedsport, with 10 county championships, has more.

