POPLAR RIDGE — The Southern Cayuga swim team celebrated its seniors, and then celebrated a decisive win over Greene to wrap up the regular season.
The Chiefs took first place in 10 events, beating the Trojans 63-28 Monday at Southern Cayuga High School.
Rachel Richardson came in first in the 200 freestyle (2:37.60), Taylor Green won the 200 IM (2:52.24) and 100 butterfly (1:26.54), Emma Van Amburgh took first in the 50 freestyle (26.62) and 100 breaststroke (1:22.39), Bridget Davis touched first in the 500 freestyle (7:12.57), and Emma Gentry won the 100 backstroke (1:30.86).
Southern Cayuga also won all three relays. Green, VanAmburgh, Allison Frazier and Kelsey LeFave completed the 200 medley relay in 2:23.73; Green, LeFave, Molly Rejman and Ellie Burroughs were first in the 200 freestyle relay (2:01.20); and Green, LeFave, Richardson and VanAmburgh won the 400 freestyle relay (4:48.51).
Brooke Greene also had the best time in the 100 freestyle (1:01.65), but ran that race as exhibition.
You have free articles remaining.
The 400 freestyle relay was the most competitive event of the day, in a friendly way. With three seniors — LeFave, Richardson and VanAmburgh — in the grouping, the team was announced as "the senior relay team," which would be competing against another Chiefs relay team that featured all non-seniors.
That other relay team, consisting of Burroughs, Brooke Greene, Bridget Hastings and Bridget Davis, looked like it would steal the thunder from their older counterparts. The senior group trailed by a few lengths as the fourth swimmers entered the pool, but VanAmburgh cruised in her turn to cap off the meet with a victory for her relay team.
During the middle of the team, both teams took a break to honor Southern Caygua's senior class of Samantha Halverson, LeFave, Richardson and VanAmburgh. Each swimmer was introduced with a lit candle, and each swam the length of the pool before ducking underwater to extinguish said candle. Then, younger teammates read off special notes to the outgoing seniors, offering thanks and appreciation.
With the regular season extinguished, Southern Cayuga has its postseason meets to look forward to. IAC Championships are slated for Saturday at Watkins Glen. Then in the first week of November, preliminaries for the Section IV, Class C meet begin.
Based on the section's top times so far this season, Southern Cayuga should have favorable chances in the 50 and 100 freestyles with VanAmburgh, and in all three of its relays.