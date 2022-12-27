 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga knocks off five-time defending champ Weedsport in county tournament

Southern Cayuga - Weedsport-11.jpg

Southern Cayuga's Dan Davis blocks a shot from Weedsport's James Renner Tuesday at Cayuga Community College. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

AUBURN — There will be a new champion in the boys side of the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament. 

Southern Cayuga knocked off Weedsport, 55-54, in the first round of the tournament Tuesday at Cayuga Community College. 

After allowing 20 points in the opening quarter, Southern Cayuga's defense stiffened for the remaining three. The Chiefs then took a two-point lead with 15 seconds left in the third quarter on a breakaway layup by Brandon Vanacore and did not relinquish their advantage. 

Weedsport did not go down without a fight. Trailing by six with 2:36 remaining, the Warriors scored the game's next five points to bring the score within one. 

Southern Cayuga was called for a foul with 13 seconds left with Weedsport in the bonus. However, the Warriors missed the first of the one-and-one and the Chiefs' Dan Davis controlled the rebound to prevent a second-chance opportunity. 

Weedsport's last gasp came with 0.8 seconds remaining on an inbounds pass at midcourt. Vanacore got a finger on the ensuing pass, however, and denied Weedsport any opportunity at a last-second field-goal attempt. 

Vanacore was Southern Cayuga's only player to reach double figures in scoring, as he exploded for 29 points. Thirty-six of those points were standard field goals, and he added a 3-for-5 showing at the free-throw line. Isaac Brozon chipped in with eight points. 

Ryan Adams was Weedsport's leading scorer with 15 points, which included nine in the opening quarter. Point guard Lucio Cole added 11 and James Renner figured in with nine. 

Southern Cayuga will play for its first county title since 2014 and 11th overall since the tournament began in 1973. The Chiefs will play either Port Byron or Union Springs at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cayuga Community College. 

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

