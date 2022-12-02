Southern Cayuga pulls away from Cato-Meridian with dominant fourth quarter

POPLAR RIDGE — Ahead with relative comfort for most of the first half, Southern Cayuga suddenly found itself in a dogfight against Cato-Meridian.

The Chiefs then found another gear, that the Blue Devils couldn't match.

Southern Cayuga defeated Cato-Meridian 73-63 on Friday night at Southern Cayuga High School.

With the win, the Chiefs are now 2-0 on the young season, having topped 70 points in each of their two contests.

It's an ideal start for a program with many veteran players, led by a new head coach.

"We've got a lot of guys returning and it feels good that we're playing better basketball," first-year leader Ryan Vanacore said. "We're moving the ball well and playing good defense. They're committed to playing defense and that's the bottom line (to our strong start)."

Cato-Meridian led for brief stretches of the first half, but Southern Cayuga carried much of the play in the first 24 minutes and took a nine point lead, 35-26, into halftime.

In the second half, the Blue Devils' shooters upped the temperature.

Jacob Carroll, Preston Daggett and Carter Impson all knocked down 3s to trim Southern Cayuga's lead.

Then, in the final minute of the third quarter, Impson hauled in an offensive board to keep a possession alive, one that ended with a Garrett Mabbett layup and a 49-48 lead for Cato-Meridian.

The one-point advantage was brief. The Chiefs' Daniel Davis dropped a shot with a fraction of a second remaining in the quarter, putting his team back ahead.

Southern Cayuga never trailed in the fourth quarter. Brandon Vanacore scored the Chiefs' first nine points of the frame, helping the hosts gain some cushion.

The Chiefs delivered the dagger with 1:22 remaining. Nate Thurston climbed the ladder to block a Blue Devils layup, which led to a transition the other way that ended with an and-one for Brandon Vanacore.

"They shot a lot of 3s and we played zone," coach Vanacore said. "They knocked down shots that weren't made in the first half. I told them at the start of the fourth quarter, this is where you're battle-tested. We had to come out and play defense and rebound. We responded well and had a run to start the fourth and kinda held steady."

Vanacore finished with a game-high 33 points, which included 19 in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' senior forward did most of his damage around the paint, as 29 of his points were on two-point field goal attempts.

Isaac Brozon was Southern Cayuga's other scorer to reach double figures, as he ended the night with 14 points. Thurston chipped in nine.

Impson scored 19 points, Carroll finished with 16 points (including five 3s) and Daggett had 13 points.

Two games into his head coaching tenure, Ryan Vanacore alluded to the uniqueness of his situation after the game.

A 2018 graduate of Southern Cayuga, he spent the last two seasons as an assistant under Dennis Johnson and was promoted following Johnson's departure.

Now he's leading a group of players that, when he was a senior, were knocking on the door of the high school program. That includes his younger brother, Brandon.

"It's been kinda crazy," coach Vanacore said. "The transition was quick, but I know the system and kept the same one Dennis put in because it worked so well. I'm just having fun with it.

"It's definitely weird. A lot of (the current players) I helped coach when I was a senior and they were in seventh grade. Obviously my brother plays and some of his teammates are at the house, but they've done a great job of balancing that."

Southern Cayuga has the next six days off, then hosts Groton on Friday, Dec. 9. Cato-Meridian travels to Faith Heritage next Wednesday.