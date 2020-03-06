Southern Cayuga's Angotti competes at boys swimming state championships

Southern Cayuga's Joseph Angotti placed in the 30s in a pair of events at the NYSPHSAA boys swimming and diving championships Friday on Long Island.

Angotti competed in the preliminaries for both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

Seeded 37th in the butterfly, Angotti matched that seed with a time of 53.62 seconds, slightly behind his season best of 53.09.

In his second race, the backstroke, Angotti drastically outperformed his seed entering the meet. Slotted at 54th, Angotti bumped up to 36th overall, competing the event in 54.33 seconds. His previous best this season was 54.81.

Angotti needed to finish 30th or better in either event to advance to Saturday's finals. Had he placed 31st or 32nd, he would be an alternate for the finals should another swimmer drop out.

The Chiefs senior completes his high school career with two state championship appearances and a handful of individual section and division titles. In February, Angotti helped Southern Cayuga finish as the runner-up at the Section IV Class C championships. Along with winning the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke at that meet, Angotti was a member of two winning relay teams, the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

