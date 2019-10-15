POPLAR RIDGE — Despite the loss, the Chiefs are hoping to take some positives into the postseason.
The Southern Cayuga boys soccer team held Marathon — ranked No. 3 in the state by the NYSSWA — to a single goal in each half in a 2-0 loss at Southern Cayuga High School Tuesday afternoon.
"With this ending the (regular) season, this gives us momentum heading into the playoffs," Chiefs coach Colton Gregg said. "(Marathon) has the capability of doing whatever against whoever, and that's the takeaway from this one — who we just matched up against, the defensive effort we had and the offensive pressure we put on them."
Goalkeeper Sam Perez made seven saves for Southern Cayuga. The junior, who is normally a striker but was moved into the net when Brandon Vanacore was injured, left the game briefly after a collision in the second half, but was quick to return.
"Sam has a great instinct and he has great fundamentals in the goal," Gregg said. "He stepped up ... and this is a big game for him. He did really well. He had a couple corner kicks where he had one, two or three saves, and when he was knocked down he went back in. It says a lot about his character to keep going and keep fighting."
Marathon opened the scoring 7:46 into the contest. The Chiefs' attempted clear was intercepted and the Olympians were quick to put it in the back of the net.
Marathon had two more quality chances in the first half, but a header went just wide and Perez made a lunging stop on another attempt to keep it 1-0 heading into halftime.
The Olympians created two more opportunities off headers in the first 13 minutes of the second half, and failed to convert on a shot in close when Perez was knocked down and injured.
Marathon added the insurance marker on a long shot that was deflected with 17:24 remaining in the contest.
Southern Cayuga had a couple big chances late in the game. Ardany Lopez drove through a couple defenders and into the box but couldn't finish with 14:30 remaining, and Zaki Javed sailed a shot just wide a little more than five minutes later.
Gregg noted the Chiefs finished with six or seven shots — more than their previous meeting against the Olympians — but Marathon's defense made it tough for Southern Cayuga to get sustained pressure.
"Their size makes the air game difficult to win," Gregg said. "They have a good counterattack and it made it tough for us to get momentum. ... They play a really good head game, and it's tough for us to compete with that physicality right now."
Southern Cayuga wraps up the regular season with an 8-6 record. The Section IV seeding meetings are Wednesday.
"We know that we have quality teams in our bracket," Gregg said. "We have teams that have gone to the section finals and teams that have gone to states. We know the caliber that we have to play up to, and right now this is a good game for us defensively to know where we need to be.
"We know what we need to fix, and hopefully in the next week, we'll have some time to right some of those wrongs."