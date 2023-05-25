Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

POPLAR RIDGE — Four years ago, Harold Van Horn took over a struggling Southern Cayuga softball program.

Now, the Chiefs are one win away from a sectional championship.

No. 2 Southern Cayuga overpowered No. 11 Roxbury 23-3 to advance to the Section IV, Class D title game on Saturday. The Chiefs will face Deposit-Hancock, the defending state champions and the premier softball program in Class D.

Van Horn thinks it's the first time in 39 years that Southern Cayuga has played in the sectional finals.

"I can't tell you how good this team is," he said. "They're just remarkable. They're resilient. The parents are awesome. We've had a great time this year and I'm glad that it's come to this and that I'm a part of it."

Southern Cayuga's offense pounced early, with a six-run first inning highlighted by Ava Harvatine's two-run double and Kaya Shelton's two-run single. The Chiefs added four more in the second on Alycia Orona's RBI double and RBI singles by Harvatine and Shelton.

The Chiefs poured it on in the third with another six-run inning. Rachel Landon and Ellie Brozon had back-to-back singles and Orona walked to load the bases. Charli Bennett walked to drive in a run, then Harvatine followed with another RBI single. Abigail White had an RBI groundout, then Shelton hit a two-run double. Lily Holden capped off the inning with an RBI single.

A five-run fourth inning helped the Chiefs eclipse the 20-run mark. The inning included an RBI double by Orona and Shelton's team-leading sixth RBI of the game. Reilly Dingy sealed the win in the fifth inning with a two-run single.

Harvatine, a freshman, had 11 strikeouts in the winning effort.

It is a signature victory for a program that Van Horn called "a family." He recalled taking over the team in 2019 and wanting to change the atmosphere. The products of that work include Brozon, Dingy, Landon and Shelton, the first group of seniors Van Horn has coached through their high school years.

"I just knew they were a special group," Van Horn said. "The other kids that came in behind them have learned from the seniors and everything has just come together. It's unbelievable. I'm thrilled."

Next up for the Chiefs is a meeting with Deposit-Hancock, a powerhouse in Section IV softball. Van Horn acknowledged that the championship game will be a test, but he said the Chiefs will give it their all.

"I think if we play everything the way we should be able to play and the way we hit tonight, I think we'll do OK," he said. "I think we'll be fine."