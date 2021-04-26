Spring is here, finally: Port Byron, Cato-Meridian softball teams hit field

The field, which was part of a $13 million capital project, features a hybrid grass surface, outfield fence, scoreboard and more.

That's not the only new field Port Byron has to offer. While softball players were scrimmaging, baseball players were practicing on their new diamond, which neighbors the softball field.

Both fields also have lights, which will allow for nighttime games.

"The field is beautiful. It's like carpet, Tehonica said. "That's just like a major league field out there. We have the best groundskeepers around. And it teaches them to take care of the fields, rake the fields, sweep up the dugouts.

"There's gonna be sectional people that'll see the field and say, 'We've gotta play some games over here.'"

While Port Byron and Cato-Meridian took advantage of the scrimmage to get rid of first game jitters, it was also an opportunity to adjust to new rules that weren't around pre-COVID.

Under normal circumstances, the home team supplies the softballs. But there will be no sharing this year, as each team will pitch with their own balls.