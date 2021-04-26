Spring is here, finally: Port Byron, Cato-Meridian softball teams hit field

PORT BYRON — During the spring 2019 season, Port Byron's softball team went 17-2 and made it to the cusp of the Section III Class C title game, bowing out in the semifinals.
Returning most of that roster, the Panthers expected to be right back in the thick of things in 2020.
Then COVID-19 wiped out their entire season.
Away for almost two years — that last sectional game was June 1, 2019 — Port Byron hit the field on Monday for a scrimmage against Cato-Meridian. While the season begins in a more official capacity later this week, the Panthers are among countless interscholastic spring teams thrilled to be back competing after a longer-than-planned layoff.
"It feels great," Panthers coach Matt Tehonica said after the scrimmage. "The girls are a little more mature than a couple years ago when I last saw them, and they're excited just to be out here. This is my 36th season and I'm 66 years old, and I ruined my couch sitting around on it so much."
Monday's scrimmage also had special meaning for the program in grander terms. It was the first time that Port Byron's softball players utilized the renovated new field, which was still under construction when the team last played in 2019. During their last season, Panthers players were forced to host games on the fields adjacent to Mentz town hall.
The field, which was part of a $13 million capital project, features a hybrid grass surface, outfield fence, scoreboard and more.
That's not the only new field Port Byron has to offer. While softball players were scrimmaging, baseball players were practicing on their new diamond, which neighbors the softball field.
Both fields also have lights, which will allow for nighttime games.
"The field is beautiful. It's like carpet, Tehonica said. "That's just like a major league field out there. We have the best groundskeepers around. And it teaches them to take care of the fields, rake the fields, sweep up the dugouts.
"There's gonna be sectional people that'll see the field and say, 'We've gotta play some games over here.'"
While Port Byron and Cato-Meridian took advantage of the scrimmage to get rid of first game jitters, it was also an opportunity to adjust to new rules that weren't around pre-COVID.
Under normal circumstances, the home team supplies the softballs. But there will be no sharing this year, as each team will pitch with their own balls.
There were also be an individualized component to equipment. Players typically are not shy about sharing bats or helmets, but each player is required to use their own equipment this year. Tehonica said he typically instructs his players to use maroon-colored helmets only, to match with Port Byron's uniforms. This year, however, players can use their travel ball helmets if they have them.
If a ball goes out of play on a foul ball, before it can be returned to action, it must be sanitized and wiped down with a towel.
While Port Byron pulled away midway through the scrimmage, Tehonica was complimentary of Cato-Meridian and looks forward to seeing the program, which he coached from 2007 to 2010, develop back into a contender.
He also looks forward to how his team will pick back up after missing out on a potential title-contending team that was lost last season.
"Cato's coaches have done a great job with that team. (Blue Devils coach Carrie Smith) told me they're starting a bunch of young girls, but they were into the game and I was proud of the way they played against us," Tehonica said. "My team, we're young and have no seniors. But I've got five pitchers and I've got 3-4-5 hitters that can pound the ball."
