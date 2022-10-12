Statement! Southern Cayuga boys soccer knocks off Marathon in IAC tiebreaker

POPLAR RIDGE — Not afforded a day's rest, Southern Cayuga boys soccer had a built-in excuse for its divisional tiebreaker game against Marathon.

Instead, the Chiefs turned a potential disadvantage into a mantra.

Southern Cayuga knocked off the Olympians 1-0 Wednesday at Southern Cayuga High School, in the IAC small school north division tiebreaker.

The win allows the Chiefs to advance to the IAC small school title game, set for this weekend.

The Chiefs were playing in their third game in five days and second in as many days. It was in stark contrast to Marathon, which hadn't played since last week and entered the match the more well-rested club.

It was Southern Cayuga, however, that prevailed.

"We asked for another day off after having played last night, but we were not granted that," Chiefs coach Colton Gregg said. "The boys had to realize they had to come to play and that was the mountain we had to climb. These are the cards we were dealt and they stepped up to the challenge and showed they don't need days off. That's the notion that we had, that we're not going to be handed things so we've got to push through.

"I'm unbelievably proud. It's been 100% the mental capacity of this team that's kept them as consistent as they are. Getting 11 guys to flip that switch at the same time has been the difference."

The difference-making goal for the Chiefs was scored by Wilson Majia with five minutes to go in the first half.

The play began from the sideline roughly 25 yards from the goal, as freshman Paul Hayden threw the ball toward the corner. Mejia was the first to it, and he beat his defender to the goal and slipped a low shot through the goalkeeper.

Even while ahead, Southern Cayuga was the primary attacker in the second half. But there were some anxious moments in the final 40 minutes.

One came with only 2:30 to go when the Olympians were awarded a corner kick. Marathon senior forward Kaiden Cornell was tasked with the attempt.

Cornell delivered a strike to the top of the goal box, but the try was swallowed up by Southern Cayuga goalkeeper Brandon Vanacore, who leapt above the potential recipients and casually caught the ball.

"He's a four-year player and a two-time captain. He knew his job and knew his role," Gregg said of Vanacore. "He knew he had to step up and make that stop because Marathon is dangerous with corners. He took that chance away and created the outlet, so that was good."

That was one of Vanacore's few tests. The Chiefs' back line, led by veterans Peter Angotti and Gabe Lonsky, didn't allow much action behind them — especially in the final minutes when the Olympians continuously fed Cornell.

That pairing helped Vanacore achieve his eighth shutout of the season and 24th of his career.

"We had really good quality shifts defensively," Gregg said. "That's where the intellect in that backfield has been magnified this year. They are able to shift and pull off, and they've been able to architect that so well this year which makes them dangerous."

Southern Cayuga and Marathon both entered Wednesday's game ranked among the best Class D teams in New York state. The Chiefs owned the No. 11 spot, while the Olympians are right behind at No. 15.

If Southern Cayuga is to capture the IAC small school championship, it'll have to take down another state-ranked team. The Chiefs are slated to take on Trumansburg, the IAC's small school south winner and the No. 11 team in Class C, on Saturday at Tompkins Cortland Community College.